Global automotive interior market is expected to witness modest growth until 2025 on account of increasing safety concerns among consumers, rising number of technological advancements and surge in demand for luxurious vehicles.Moreover, surging demand for styling cabin interiors are further boosting market growth.



Owing to the high production and high quality of the automotive components, the automotive interior market for passenger vehicles is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



However, low vehicle sales due to COVID-19 is expected to negatively impact the market in 2020; but, growing demand for comfortable and luxurious interiors will drive the market through 2025.

Based on the component, the market has been segmented into central console, cockpit module, dome module, door panel, headliner & carpet, infotainment system, interior lighting and automotive seats. Due to the features, such as navigation and temperature display, among others, the market for infotainment systems is expected to grow at a robust pace until 2025.

In terms of regional analysis, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to acquire the leadership position during the forecast period due to the rising disposable income and increasing demand for vehicles across the major economies in the region.



Some of the major players operating in Global automotive interior Market are Faurecia S.A., Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Magna International, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Tachi-S Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls Inc., Lear Corporation, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global automotive interior market, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast global automotive interior market based on vehicle type, component and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive interior market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global automotive interior market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global automotive interior market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global automotive interior market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global automotive interior market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various application across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Global Automotive Interior Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger cars

o Light Commercial vehicles

o Heavy Commercial vehicles

• Global Automotive Interior Market, By Components:

o Central Console

o Cockpit Module

o Dome Module

o Door Panel

o Headliner & Carpet

o Infotainment System

o Interior Lighting

o Automotive Seats

• Global Automotive Interior Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

-

- Thailand

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

- Chile

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE



