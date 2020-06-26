DECISIONS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION
The Extraordinary General Meeting of SSH Communications Security Corporation has approved that the number of members of the Board of Directors is five (5) and elected Tatu Ylönen, Aino-Mari Kiianmies, Sampo Kellomäki, Henri Österlund (new member) and Kai Tavakka (new member) as members of the Board of Directors.
At the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors, which was held after the Extraordinary General Meeting, Henri Österlund was elected as the Chairman.
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION
Teemu Tunkelo
CEO
For further information, please contact:
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 5860552
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Major media
www.ssh.com
SSH Communications Security Corporation
Helsinki, FINLAND
SSH Communications Security Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: