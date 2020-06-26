



DECISIONS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION



The Extraordinary General Meeting of SSH Communications Security Corporation has approved that the number of members of the Board of Directors is five (5) and elected Tatu Ylönen, Aino-Mari Kiianmies, Sampo Kellomäki, Henri Österlund (new member) and Kai Tavakka (new member) as members of the Board of Directors.

At the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors, which was held after the Extraordinary General Meeting, Henri Österlund was elected as the Chairman.





