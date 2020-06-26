Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dye-sublimation Printing Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dye-sublimation market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 8,110 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 14,235 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.7% during 2020 to 2025.
Dye-sublimation printing is quickly gaining traction among promotional product printers due to its diverse application on a wide range of products. This printing applies to fabric and rigid materials. Companies are also adopting this type of printing for banners and ceramic tiles. It yields permanent color, which is embedded in the substrate or fabric rather than printed on the surface. Dye-sublimated fabric does not fade or crack even after several times of washing, and images do not chip, peel, or scratch.
In recent years, the demand for dye-sublimation printers has observed significant growth; due to this, printer vendors have initiated the production of high speed and high-volume systems for industrial facilities. The revelations in design, better printheads, and other components are further augmenting the demand. The new printheads offer faster print speed, along with an automatic circulation system, thus, reducing printhead nozzle clog, which is one of the common reasons behind the downtime.
The garment industry commands a prominent share of the market with the increasing vendor propensity toward the adoption of dye-sublimation printing solutions, as they offer better print quality at a faster pace. The global textile industry's move toward automation and its increasing capacity are driving the demand.
Some of the critical factors for digital printing adoption include greater design flexibility compared to screen printing. Many designers, such as Mary Katrantzou and Alexander McQueen, prefer digital printing for small prints because it is cost-efficient.
With the recent outbreak of COVID-19, the global textile industry is facing the brunt of a worldwide market slump. The demand for textiles has come to a standstill as the major markets are under lockdown, globally. Businesses, such as apparel stores and malls, were ordered to shut down, and it is expected that they may not be opened regularly until the production of vaccines begins. Consumers may avoid going to such places to prevent contraction of the virus. These are likely to hinder the market growth.
Key Market Trends
Household Segment is Expected to Drive the Market
Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Highest Growth
Competitive Landscape
The dye sublimation printing market is moving towards the fragmented market as market leaders are banking on diverse product portfolio and product development to gain an edge and the number of local players is also increasing which is creating an intense rivalry in the market. Key players are SEIKO EPSON Corporation, Roland DGA Corporation, Sawgrass Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd, etc. Some of the recent developments in the market are:
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Technology Snapshot
4.5 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry
4.6 Market Drivers
4.6.1 Growing Apparel Market
4.6.2 Increase in Marketing and Ad Spending
4.7 Market Restraint
4.7.1 Capital Expenditure and Consumption Cost
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Garments
5.1.2 Technical Textiles
5.1.3 Household
5.1.4 Visual Communication
5.1.5 Rigids
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 SEIKO EPSON Corporation
6.1.2 Roland DGA Corporation
6.1.3 Sawgrass Inc.
6.1.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
6.1.5 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.6 Agfa-Gevaert Group
6.1.7 Colorjet Group
6.1.8 Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.
6.1.9 HP Inc.
6.1.10 Gandy Digital
6.1.11 Klieverik Heli B.V.
6.1.12 Mutoh Europe N.V.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
