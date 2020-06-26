New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market By Vehicle Type, By Capacity, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916982/?utm_source=GNW



Global automotive fuel tank market is anticipated to witness an extensive growth during the forecast period backed on the factors such as increasing vehicle production and government regulations for reducing vehicle weight. The manufacturers are obligated by government regulations in regions like Europe and North America to come up with innovative designs of vehicles to improve the fuel efficiency and lower fuel consumption, which is driving the automotive fuel tank market until 2025.



In terms of regional analysis, market can be segregated into APAC, North America, South America, Europe and MEA. APAC region is the largest market of automotive fuel tanks globally as the region is the largest vehicle producer in the world and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well.



Some of the major players operating in global Fuel Tank Market are Continental, TI Automotive, Magna international, Yachiyo Industry, FTS Co., Ltd., SMA Serbatoi S.P.A., Unipres Corporation, The Plastic Omnium Group, Martinrea International Inc., YAPP Automotive Parts Co., Ltd etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



