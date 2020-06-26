Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market: Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 15.97% during the forecast period.



The substantial rise in passenger traffic and the imposition of new emission regulations have led to a significant increase in the demand for new-generation aircraft purchases. This is expected to simultaneously have a positive effect on the aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market.



The acceleration of investments into more-electric architecture by aircraft OEMs as well as tire-1 suppliers is anticipated to increase the integration of electric thrust reverser actuators in the new aircraft programs.



The market of aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems is highly consolidated with few players in the market that support major aircraft programs in commercial, military, and business jets.



The Electric Segment of the Market is Anticipated to Grow with the Highest CAGR



The electrical thrust reverser actuation systems are replacing older generation hydraulically driven thrust reversers. The electric thrust reversers offer advantages over hydraulic TRAS, such as simplified design, weight reduction, low requirement for maintenance, and eliminates the need to use corrosive hydraulic fluid. In addition, electric motors and actuators are utilized instead of the more complex and maintenance-intensive hydraulic systems found on traditional thrust reverser units.



The system in an A380 aircraft includes a digital computer, the ETRAC (electrical thrust reverser actuation controller), an electronic power amplifier, the TRPU (thrust reverser power unit), and an electric motor to control the opening and closing of the A380's thrust reversers via electromechanical actuators. The newer generation A350XWB aircraft that performed its first flight in 2013 also has an electric thrust reverser actuation system.



Goodrich Corporation (now part of Collins Aerospace) supplied the first electric TRAS to Airbus in 2010. Currently, Collins Aerospace offers electric thrust reverser actuation systems for A350XWB aircraft. The company claims that the electric TRAS reduces aircraft weight 15 - 20% by removing fluid and pipework, compared to hydraulic TRAS. Due to such advantages, the adoption of electric thrust reversers is expected to increase greatly during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



The aviation sector in the Asia-Pacific region is growing rapidly owing to the increase in passenger traffic in the region. This is mainly due to the increase in air connectivity in the region fueled by the increase in tourism and the disposable income of middle-class families in the region.



The governments are also taking initiatives in the region to increase air travel. Under the UDAN, regional airport development and Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) of Government of India, the country plans to make air travel affordable and widespread. Under this scheme, airport infrastructure, as well as new aircraft routes, are being introduced to improve air connectivity in the region. Due to such factors, countries like China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia among others have been witnessing a surge in passenger traffic.



The aforementioned factors are driving the investments of the airlines in the region to increase their aircraft fleet. For instance, Air China, in July 2019, placed an order for 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The deliveries are scheduled between 2020-2022. Of the 20 aircraft, the airline has options for converting the last five to the larger A350-1000 variant. Later in August 2019, Air China also placed an order for 35 ARJ21-700 twinjets, with deliveries expected between 2020-2024. Such strategic plans for expansion of network and scheduled deliveries of aircraft in the region during the forecast period are anticipated to propel the growth of the market.



The aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market is highly consolidated with major players in the market supporting the majority of aircraft programs in commercial, military, and general aviation sectors. The major companies in the market are Woodward Inc., Triumph Group, Collins Aerospace, Safran SA, and Parker Hannifin Corporation. Woodward Inc. and Collins Aerospace provide thrust reverser actuation systems for major commercial and business jet programs. The players in the market sign long-term contracts with the aircraft OEMs to provide thrust reverser solutions. Thereby making it difficult for new players to enter the market.



However, the growth in aftermarket sales and services is anticipated to help the companies expand their customer base as well as a presence around the world. Also, the manufacturers are focusing on the development of new technologies and mechanisms for improving the braking effectiveness of aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems. Emerging technologies, like 3D printing and more electric architecture, are to be adopted by the players to stay in the competition amidst the already established players in the industry.



