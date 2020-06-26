Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Motors Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart motors market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.95% over the forecast period (2020-2025).
Organizations across the industries worldwide are primarity focusing on reducing its CAPEX through adopting energy effiecient solutions in the systems. The analog motors have been consuming huge amount of energy costing the companies to an extent. With the adoption of smart mortors vendors offering smart motors are claiming to reduce this energy comsumptiion atleast by 40% over the span of two years is driving the market growth.
According to IEA analysis, the global investment in energy efficiency was estimated at USD 139 billion in 2018. Europe is responsible for the largest share of global investment (over 30% of the total). Furthermore, demand for HVAC systems in Europe is continuously increasing, due to expanding urbanization, growing demand for high-quality energy-efficient devices, and rising consumer awareness. Such investments by the organization are also fueling the smart motor market growth.
However, due to fewer rate of implementation and high switching cost, companies are also considering variable frequency drive solutions to gain similar ultimately restricting growth of the smart motors market.
Industrial Applications Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share
Asia-Pacific to Grow Significantly
Competitive Landscape
The market for smart motors is moderately fragmented because of the presence of many major companies in the market offering the products. These companies are continuously investing in making strategic partnerships and product developments to gain more market share. Some of the recent developments by the companies are listed below.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Emphasis on Reducing CAPEX with Gaining Effectiveness of the Equipment
4.2.2 Growing Integration of IIoT Services for Enabling Services such as Predictive Maintenance, Superior Machine Control
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Low Rate of Implementation
4.3.2 High Switching Cost Along with Alternate VFD Solutions
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Variable Speed Drive
5.1.2 Intelligent Motor Control Center
5.1.3 Motor
5.2 By Applications
5.2.1 Industrial
5.2.2 Commercial
5.2.3 Automotive Segment
5.2.4 Aerospace & Defense
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
6.1.2 Moog, Inc.
6.1.3 CG Global
6.1.4 Dunkermotoren GmbH
6.1.5 Reliance Precision Limited
6.1.6 Technosoft S.A.
6.1.7 RobotShop, Inc.
6.1.8 HSD S.p.A.
6.1.9 Software Motor Company
6.1.10 Lenze
6.1.11 USAutomation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
