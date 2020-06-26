New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market By Vehicle Type, By Technology, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916981/?utm_source=GNW



Global automotive fuel injection systems market is projected to reach USD 72 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 6% owing to increasing vehicle production, growing demand for better fuel efficiency & power output, and stringent exhaust emissions. Moreover, rising demand of automobiles from China, India, and Brazil for two-wheeler is creating new growth opportunities for fuel injection systems.



The APAC region dominated the market in 2019 owing to increasing automotive production in this region, growing purchasing power, demand for high fuel-efficient vehicles, and enforcement of stringent emission norms in emerging nations such as China, Thailand, and India. Moreover, the APAC region is estimated to dominate the automotive fuel injection systems market during the forecast period as well.



Some of the major players operating in US Automotive Lightning Market are Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch, Infineon Technologies AG, Carter Fuel Systems, Edelbrock LLC, Hitachi Ltd., Keihin Corporation., Woodward Inc., Magneti Marelli S.P.A., NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., Ti Automotive Inc etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market based on vehicle, technology, and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration manufacturer across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Manufacturers

• Automotive OEMs

• Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

• Industry associations and experts

• Research organizations and consulting companies.

• Research Institutes

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration manufacturer and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Cars

o Two-Wheelers

o Light Commercial Vehicles

o Heavy Commercial Vehicles

o Hybrid Vehicles

• Market, By Technology:

o Gasoline Port Injection

o Gasoline Direct Injection

o Diesel Direct Injection

• Market, by Region:

o Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Thailand

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Qatar



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

