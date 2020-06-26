Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alternative Credentials Market for Higher Education 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The author has been monitoring the alternative credentials market for higher education and it is poised to grow by $ 1.18 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. The reports on alternative credentials market for higher education provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the widening skills gap and the availability of open educational resources.



The alternative credentials market for higher education analysis include product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the inefficiency of traditional degree programs as one of the prime reasons driving the alternative credentials market for higher education growth during the next few years.



The alternative credentials market for higher education covers the following areas:

Alternative credentials market for higher education sizing

Alternative credentials market for higher education forecast

Alternative credentials market for higher education industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alternative credentials market for higher education vendors that include Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., Credly Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Strategic Education Inc., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., and University of Michigan. Also, the alternative credentials market for higher education analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Non-credit training courses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-credit certificate programs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Digital badges - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Competency-based education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Coursera Inc.

Credly Inc.

NIIT Ltd.

Pearson Plc

Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Strategic Education Inc.

Udacity Inc.

Udemy Inc.

University of Michigan

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

