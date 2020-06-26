New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global AGV Software Market By Offering, By End-Use Industry, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916979/?utm_source=GNW



Global AGV Software Market is projected to cross USD 1.0 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The rising demand for automation across different industries, globalization of supply chain networks, and increasing adoption of on-cloud warehouse management system (WMS) solutions are contri. In terms of offering type, the market for AGV software is categorized into In-built Vehicle Software and Integrated Software.



Among the offering types, the market for in-built vehicle software is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.In terms of end-use industry, the market for AGV software is categorized into automotive, manufacturing, food & beverages, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, retail and others.



Among all the end-use industries, the market for automotive industry accounted for the majority of the global market in 2019.Taking into an account of geographical landscape, the AGV software industry was the largest in the European region in 2019.



The market for AGV software in Europe is growing mainly due to the high cost of labor in the region, due to which the companies are adopting automated industrial solutions to reduce their overall operational cost.



Some of the major players operating in Global AGV Software Market are Götting KG, BA Systemes, Kollmorgen, Oceaneering International Inc., Murata Machinery Ltd., JBT Corporation, Toyota Industries Corporation, Kuka AG, Kion Group AG, Oracle Corporation etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of AGV Software Market, in terms of Value.

• To classify and forecast Global AGV Software Market based on offering, end-use industry and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Global AGV Software Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in Global AGV Software Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for AGV Software Market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the Global AGV Software Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of developers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the developers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration developers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global AGV Software Market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these Value from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• AGV/AGV Software Developers and System Integrators

• Manufacturers of Sensors, Microcontrollers, RFID Modems and Related Accessories

• Professional Service/Solution Providers

• Industry associations and experts

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Research Institutes

• Market research firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global AGV Software Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global AGV Software Market, By Offering:

o In-built Vehicle Software

o Integrated Software

• Global AGV Software Market, By End-Use Industry:

o Automotive

o Manufacturing

o Food & Beverages

o Aerospace

o Healthcare

o Logistics

o Retail

o Others

• Global AGV Software Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Thailand

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in AGV Software Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916979/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001