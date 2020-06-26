Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Wallpaper Market by Type (Vinyl-based, Non-woven, Fabric, Others), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), by End-User (Residential, Commercial), by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Wallpaper Market is anticipated to undergo growth during the forecast period owing to expanding urban population and growing influence of western lifestyle. With increasing disposable income, Indians are willing to spend on interior items like wallpaper. The growing urbanization coupled with growth in Indian real estate sector are aiding to the demand for wallpapers in the market.



Further, availability of different types of wallpapers alongside with different price range and quality is supporting the growth of the market. Wallpapers can be customized, depending on consumer's taste and preferences. They are usually made up of paper, plastic, vinyl, etc. The demand for wallpapers is consistently rising from both the residential as well as the commercial sector. Growth in the hospitality industry is also aiding to the growth of the wallpaper market in the country. With improving standard of living in the country, the Indian Wallpaper Market is expected to witness significant growth by 2025.



The Indian Wallpaper Market is segmented based on type, end-user, distribution channel and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into vinyl-based, non-woven, fabric and others. The demand for non-woven and fabric wallpapers is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period considering their durability aspect.



Based on end-user, the Indian Wallpaper Market is segmented into the residential and commercial sector. The commercial sector leads the market and is expected to dominate further during the forecast period owing to expanding hospitality and the retail sector in the country. Wallpapers act as a decorative item and possess high durability as compared to paints.



Major players operating in the Indian Wallpaper Market are Marshalls Wallcoverings, Elementto Lifestyle Wallcoverings Pvt. Ltd, Excel Wallcoverings, ATCO Interiors Private Limited, Adornis Wallpapers, Gratex Industries Ltd., Ultra Walls (Sonu Art), Asian Paints Ltd., Berger Paints and Happy Walls, among others.



As most of the materials are outsourced in the Indian Wallpaper Market, the lucrative opportunity has led to the emergence of various startup companies like Pepperfry, Homify in the Indian market. Most of the leading companies are investing in strong distribution network to increase their market share. Online channels are acting as a great distribution channel for wallpaper manufacturers.



