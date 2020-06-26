New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Printing Automotive Market By Material, By Technology, By Application, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916978/?utm_source=GNW



Global 3D Printing Automotive Market is projected to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of over 24% during 2021-2025. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market are growing technological advancements, increasing demand for reduction of cost & time in product development and need to manufacture complex designs within a short span of time.



Based on material, the market has been segmented into metals, polymer and others.In 2019, the Polymers segment dominated the market and it is estimated that metals segment will dominate the 3D printing automotive market during 2021-2025.



In termsof regional analysis, North America region dominated the 3D printing (3DP) automotive market in 2019 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during 2021-2025 due to increasing investments in research & developments in countries like United States and Canada.



Some of the major players operating in global automotive Upholstery market are Arcam AB, Autodesk INC, EXONE Company, Optomec INC, Ponoko Ltd, 3D Systems, Voxeljet AG, Orgonovo Holdings, Stratasys Ltd, Hoganas AB.Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of 3D Printing Automotive Market, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast Global 3D Printing Automotive Market based on material, technology, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Global 3D Printing Automotive Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global 3D Printing Automotive Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for 3D Printing Automotive Market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Global 3D Printing Automotive Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global 3D Printing Automotive Market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• 3D Printing Automotive manufacturers

• Automotive OEM’s

• Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

• Industry associations and experts

• Research organizations and consulting companies.

• Research Institutes

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global 3D Printing Automotive Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global 3D Printing Automotive Market, By Material:

o Metals

o Polymer

o Others

• Global 3D Printing Automotive Market, By Technology:

o Stereolithography

o Fused Disposition Modelling

o Selective Laser Sintering,

o Laminated Object Manufacturing

o Three Dimensional Inject Printing

o Others

• Global 3D Printing Automotive Market, By Application:

o Prototyping & Tooling

o Manufacturing Complex Components

o Research, Development & Innovation

o Others

• Global 3D Printing Automotive Market, by Region:

o Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Thailand

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Qatar



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in 3D Printing Automotive Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

