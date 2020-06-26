Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included



The report considers the present scenario of the Netherlands data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the Netherland data center market.



Netherlands data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period 2020-2025.



Equinix, Interxion, DataCenter.com, Alticom, Bytesnet, and Google are some of the prominent investors in the Netherlands data center market. The cloud spending in the Netherlands increased by 10%, generating a revenue of $2.5 billion in 2019. Amsterdam hosts over 60% of data centers in the Netherlands, however, construction activities were halted in 2019. Amsterdam (AMS-IX) is among the largest Internet exchange points in the world, with over 800 networks connected through AMS-IX. The Netherlands ranks first in connectivity according to the EU's Digital Economy and Society Index.



The market to witness an increase in land cost and power pricing during the forecast period. Colocation providers in the Netherlands added around 200 MW of power capacity between 2017 and 2020. The acquisition of Interxion by Digital Realty in 2020 is likely to strengthen the growth of retail and wholesale colocation investments into the market. Majority of the facilities developed by leading service providers are built as Tier III data center with design on 2N in critical infrastructures such as UPS, PDUs, and generator systems



Non-essential construction projects have been brought to a halt to avoid the spread of the virus. In the Netherlands, the impact is moderate. Construction work continues in the Netherlands by following guidelines imposed by the government towards construction sectors. However, COVID-19 will have a higher impact on upcoming projects scheduled to open in Q4 2020 & 2021.



Key Topics Covered



1. Market Snapshot



2. Impact of COVID-19



3. List of Datacenter Investment in the Netherlands



4. Investment Opportunities in the Netherlands

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Market Share by Infrastructure 2019

5. Investment by Area

Market Overview

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

6. Investment by Power Capacity

Market Overview

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

7. Colocation Market

Colocation Market Revenue 2019-2025

Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing 2019

8. Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

9. Netherlands Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Market Overview

Server - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Network - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

10. Netherlands Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

Market Overview

UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

11. Netherlands Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Overview

Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

12. Netherlands Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

Market Overview

CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Economizer & Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

13. Netherlands Data Center Market by General Construction

Market Overview

Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

14. Netherlands Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Market Overview

Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

15. Netherlands Data Center Market by Geography

Amsterdam

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Other Cities

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

16. Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

Companies Mentioned



ABB

Alticom

Arista

Arup

Atos

BNTHMCRWL

Broadcom

Bytesnet

Caterpillar

Cisco

Climaveneta

Cummins

CyrusOne

data place

DATACENTER.COM

Deerns

Dell Technologies

Digital Realty

Dornan

Eaton

Equinix

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei

Hurley Palmer Flatt

IBM

Interxion

Iron Mountain

Kinolt

Kirby Engineering and Construction

Kohler SDMO

Legrand

Lenovo

Linesight

Mace

Mercury

Microsoft

Mitac

MTU Onsite Energy

NEP

NetApp

NTT Global Data Centers

Red

Riello UPS

Rittal

ROyla Haskonining DHV

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Vertiv

Winthrop

Wiwynn

WorldStream

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5elro

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900