Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report considers the present scenario of the Netherlands data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the Netherland data center market.
Netherlands data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Equinix, Interxion, DataCenter.com, Alticom, Bytesnet, and Google are some of the prominent investors in the Netherlands data center market. The cloud spending in the Netherlands increased by 10%, generating a revenue of $2.5 billion in 2019. Amsterdam hosts over 60% of data centers in the Netherlands, however, construction activities were halted in 2019. Amsterdam (AMS-IX) is among the largest Internet exchange points in the world, with over 800 networks connected through AMS-IX. The Netherlands ranks first in connectivity according to the EU's Digital Economy and Society Index.
The market to witness an increase in land cost and power pricing during the forecast period. Colocation providers in the Netherlands added around 200 MW of power capacity between 2017 and 2020. The acquisition of Interxion by Digital Realty in 2020 is likely to strengthen the growth of retail and wholesale colocation investments into the market. Majority of the facilities developed by leading service providers are built as Tier III data center with design on 2N in critical infrastructures such as UPS, PDUs, and generator systems
Non-essential construction projects have been brought to a halt to avoid the spread of the virus. In the Netherlands, the impact is moderate. Construction work continues in the Netherlands by following guidelines imposed by the government towards construction sectors. However, COVID-19 will have a higher impact on upcoming projects scheduled to open in Q4 2020 & 2021.
