Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Construction Market in Middle East Africa - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included



The study considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in Middle East & Africa and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The data center construction market in Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2025



The data center construction market share in Middle East & Africa is expected to grow on account of the growth in internet penetration, social media usage, and smart city initiatives across the region. The demand for cloud computing, big data, and IoT technologies is likely to emerge as a prominent driver for data center development in the Middle Eastern region. Countries across the Middle East are likely to witness the improvement in network connectivity via the installation of inland and submarine network connectivity.



The construction of traditional brick-and-mortar facilities is also growing along with the rising deployment of modular facilities. The data center market in Middle East is attracting significant investments in recent years, led by countries such as UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Turkey, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.



South Africa continues to dominate the data center construction market in Africa. In 2019, Morocco witnessed higher investments followed by Egypt, Kenya, and Nigeria. Colocation and telecommunication service providers are major investors in Africa, followed by enterprises and governments agencies. The increase in internet penetration, smartphone users, and improvement in broadband connectivity is aiding the growth of data across African countries.



Data Center Construction Market in Middle East & Africa - Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by, Electrical Infrastructure, general construction, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, and geography.



The adoption of lithium-ion batteries will emerge in the next two years in UAE and Saudi Arabia countries. However, the use of lithium-ion, will pick up in the next 3-4 years in Africa countries, as many operators start to build large and hyperscale facilities. The market for generators will continue to grow because of the continuous construction of large and mega facilities in the region. The adoption of Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (DRUPS) systems is also growing since these systems combine both battery and flywheel UPS topology and a diesel generator to provide backup power during outages.



Data centers operated in Middle East countries do not support the use of free cooling systems. The Middle Eastern data centers market is adopting water-based cooling systems. The direct liquid cooling and immersion cooling solutions are likely to emerge in the market through the deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads in IoT and big data environment.



The data center market in Saudi Arabia has the presence of both local and global data center contractors. The market lacks a strong skilled workforce to accommodate the growing need for data center operational personnel. However, the facility investments are likely to increase the skilled workforce during the forecast period. The UAE will aid in the growth of greenfield projects as well as modular data centers. The country also has a strong presence of local as well as global data center contractors in the design, construction, installation, and commissioning services.



A majority of data center development in Turkey is greenfield type, whereas modular facilities are confined to enterprise on-premise deployments. In terms of construction, most colocation facilities in South Africa have installed physical security solutions, ranging from perimeters to video surveillance to biometric systems. The rapid growth in colocation data centers will increase the investment in physical security systems in the African market. Data center facilities in Morocco are installing 24X7 physical security with CCTV surveillance, and intrusion detection devices.



Currently, operators in Middle East & Africa are spending on infrastructure across Tier I and Tier II facilities, while focusing on adding redundant infrastructure for power. These data centers have a power capacity of less than 1 MW and are not involved in running mission-critical applications. A majority of under-developed projects across the region fall under the Tier III category. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.



Around eight data centers, which were opened in 2019, are of Tier III standard. About 10 Tier III data centers, which were under construction in 2019, are expected to open by Q1 & Q2 of 2020. Tier IV data centers are equipped with at least 2N+1 redundancy in every infrastructure that makes the facility fault-tolerant, with UPS systems and PDUs having 2N+2 redundancy. Amazon Web Services' data center in Bahrain is one of the major contributors to the Middle East Tier IV market.

Insights by Geography



The demand for cloud computing, big data, and IoT technologies will be a predominant driver for data center development in the Middle Eastern region. The investment in the market is aided by the construction of facilities by telecommunication providers, enterprises, government, cloud, and colocation service providers. Similarly, the investment in Africa is growing significantly, aided by the construction of data centers by telecommunication providers, enterprises, government, cloud, and colocation service providers.



Over the last few years, the region witnessed interest from leading cloud service providers such as AWS and Microsoft. Huawei also has a strong presence in the market and provides modular data center solutions for enterprise and government agencies. The demand for cloud services is growing among SMEs in the African region. It is expected that over 50% of the organizations operating in the African region will shift to cloud services by 2025.

Insights by Vendors



Multiple electrical infrastructure providers operate in the data center construction market in Middle East Africa. The growing data center construction market is prompting providers to improve the efficiency of solutions that are currently being offered. Many countries in the region suffer from frequent power fluctuations and power outages. This will enable operators to adopt efficient power backup solutions, with UPS systems that offer over 95% efficiency.



The market for VRLA UPS systems will continue to dominate the market. However, the share of VRLA UPS systems will start declining by the end of the forecast period. Schneider Electric, Vertiv, and Huawei have a strong presence in the market.



Market Dynamics



Opportunities & Trends



Availability of Renewable Energy Fuels Procurement Growth

Smart City Initiatives Fuel Data Center/Edge Deployments

Government Support to Boost Digital Economy in MEA

Growth Enablers

Cloud Adoption Fueling Data Center Investments

Big Data & IoT Spending Fueling Data Center Growth

Migration from On-Premise Infrastructure to Colocation & Managed Services

Increased Investments in Fiber Connectivity

Growth Restraints

Location Constraints for Data Center Construction

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Budget Constraints & Meagre Investment Support

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Internet & Data Growth

7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria



8 Impact of COVID-19

8.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Industry

8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Construction Market in MEA



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Growth Enablers



11 Market Growth Restraints



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis



13 By Infrastructure

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Electrical Infrastructure

13.4 Mechanical Infrastructure

13.5 General Construction



14 By Electrical Infrastructure

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 UPS Systems

14.3 Generators

14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear

14.5 Power Distribution Units

14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure



15 By Mechanical Infrastructure

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Cooling Systems

15.3 Racks

15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure



16 By Cooling Systems

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units

16.3 Chiller Units

16.4 Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

16.5 Other Cooling Units



17 By Cooling Techniques

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques

17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques



18 By General Construction

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Building Development

18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services

18.4 Building Design

18.5 Physical Security

18.6 DCIM/BMS



19 By Tier Standards

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Overview Of Tier Standards

19.3 TIER I & II

19.4 TIER III

19.5 TIER IV



20 By Geography

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine



21 Middle East



22 Africa



23 Competitive Landscape

23.1 Electrical Infrastructure

23.2 Mechanical Infrastructure

23.3 General Construction



24 Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

24.1 ABB

24.2 Caterpillar

24.3 Cummins

24.4 Eaton

24.5 Euro-Diesel (KINOLT)

24.6 Hitech Power Protection

24.7 Legrand

24.8 MTU On Site Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)

24.9 Schneider Electric

24.1 STULZ

24.11 Shenzhen Envicool Technology

24.12 Rittal

24.13 VERTIV



25 Prominent Construction Contractors

25.1 Atkins

25.2 Aveng Grinaker

25.3 Concor

25.4 Deerns

25.5 Edarat Group

25.6 Etix Everywhere (Vantage Data Center)

25.7 Enmar Engineering

25.8 FUTURE-TECH

25.9 Harinsa Qatar

25.10 Huawei

25.11 ISG

25.12 ICS Nett

25.13 Laing O'Rourke

25.14 Linesight

25.15 MCLAREN Construction Group

25.16 Nova Mission Critical

25.17 Qatar Site & Power

25.18 Red-Engineering



26 Prominent Data Center Investors

26.1 AKBANK

26.2 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

26.3 Batelco

26.4 Equinix

26.5 Etisalat

26.6 Gulf Data HUB

26.7 ICOLO.IO

26.8 Internet Technologies Angola (ITA)

26.9 INWI

26.10 KHANZA

26.11 N+ ONE

26.12 Raxio Data Center

26.13 Turkcell

26.14 Telecom Italia Sparkle

26.15 Teraco Data Environments

26.16 ZAIN



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ak7322

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900