Global automotive turbocharger market is anticipated to reach USD 26 Billion by 2025, growing at an impressive rate during the forecast period on account of rising production of commercial vehicles and strict government regulations on the emission and fuel efficiency of the automobiles.Moreover, increasing demand for vehicle high power outputs and low exercise duty on smaller engines are driving the growth of the automotive turbocharger market.



Based on the technology, the demand for VGT technology is anticipated to grow in the forecast period as it can overcome the limitation of the fixed geometry turbocharger (FGT).

Based on the vehicle, the market has been segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle. Passenger car segment is forecast to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the rising concerns over fuel economy and strict government regulations.

In terms of regional analysis, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increase in disposable income and rising demand for automobiles in the region.



Some of the major players operating in global automotive turbocharger market are Borgwarner, Turbo International, Calsonic Kansie, Turbonetics, Bosch Mahle, MHI, TEL,Delphi Technologies, Cummins, Continental .Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global automotive turbocharger market, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast global automotive turbocharger market based on vehicle, engine, technology, operation, and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive turbocharger market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global automotive turbocharger market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global automotive turbocharger market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global automotive turbocharger market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global automotive turbocharger market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive turbocharger market manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to automotive turbocharger market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturer and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global automotive turbocharger market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Vehicle:

o Passenger Car

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Engine:

o Gasoline

o Diesel

• Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Technology:

o VGT/VNT

o Wastegate

o Electric Turbocharger

• Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Operation:

o Conventional Turbocharger

o e-turbocharger

• Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Thailand

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

- Chile

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive turbocharger market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

