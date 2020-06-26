Pune, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global waterjet cutting machine market is set to gain momentum from the rising need for quick diagnosis of the consumer’s problems. Companies are trying to fix them in real-time. They are also focusing more on improving the service. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Micro Waterjet Cutting Machine & Robotics Waterjet Cutting Machine), By Technology (Pure & Abrasive), By Pressure Range (Less than 4200 & 4200 and above), By Pump Type (Direct Drive Pumps & Hydraulic Intensifier Pumps), By Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Energy & Power, Metal Fabrication, Rubber & Plastic and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 1,036.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,675.1 million by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Utilization of Robotic Waterjet Cutting Machine to Propel Growth

Robotic waterjet cutting machine are experiencing high popularity at present on account of the rising number of curved part cutting and similar other complex processes. Therefore, several industries, such as energy & power, automotive, and aerospace & defense are adopting these machines as these industries undertake several cutting processes for flanges, spares, blades, and turbines. Robotic solutions provide high productivity and efficiency in real-time. These factors are expected to accelerate the waterjet cutting machines market growth in the near future. However, the difficulties faced by the operator to control the timing of the motion of these machines may obstruct the market growth.

Segments-

Automotive Segment to Grow Significantly Backed by High Demand for Customized Cars

In terms of industries, the market is segregated into rubber & plastic, metal fabrication, energy & power, electronics, automotive, and aerospace & defence. Out of these, the metal fabrication segment held 26.7% waterjet cutting machine market share in 2019. This, coupled with the electronics and automotive segment are set to grow significantly owing to the rapid industrialization, increasing adoption of electronic products, and high demand for customized cars.





Regional Analysis-

North America to Lead Fueled by Rising Automation

North America generated USD 352.5 million in terms of revenue in 2019 and would dominate in the coming years stoked by the ongoing developments in the metal fabrication, automotive, and aerospace & defense industries. Additionally, the presence of numerous prominent manufacturers and rising automation would propel growth in this region. Also, the emergence of medium and small enterprises in the metal industry in this region would augment growth. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to grow at a fast pace because of the rising number of research and development activities occurring in the developing nations, such as India and China.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Developing Innovative Machines for Consumers

The companies present in the market are infusing their products with innovative technologies to cater to the growing demand from the consumers. The governments of numerous countries are also supporting the usage of these machines. Below are two key industry developments:

September 2018 : At the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), KMT Waterjet exhibited its new range of waterjet pumps to support the high-end and entry level waterjet cutting machine.

: At the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), KMT Waterjet exhibited its new range of waterjet pumps to support the high-end and entry level waterjet cutting machine. February 2018: Water Jet Sweden showcased its -model waterjet machine system at the EuroBLECH 2018 event. This new model is best suited for the educational centers and spare parts workshops for contract cutting. It can also be used for internal production.



Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the manufacturers operating in the market. They are as follows:

Dardi International Corporation (China)

KMT (United States)

Flow International Corporation. (United States)

BYSTRONIC (Switzerland)

Water Jet Sweden (Sweden)

WATERJET CORPORATION S.R.L. (Italy)

WARDJet (AXYZ Automation Group) (United States)

Resato International. (Netherlands)

OMAX Corporation (United States)

Koike Aronson, Inc. (United States)





