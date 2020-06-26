Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included

The data center market in Brazil is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020-2025.

Equinix, CenturyLink, Ascenty, Angola Cable, Odata, and Unifique are the prominent investors in the industry. The data center market in Brazil is dominated by colocation service providers with an investment share of over 90%. Increased merger and acquisition activities have laid the foundation for significant investments in the industry.

Ceara, Rio de Janeiro, and Santa Catarina are the cities that witnessed investment in data center facilities in 2019. The investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for cybersecurity and the introduction of the General Law of Protection of Personal Data in 2020 will boost the market in Brazil.

The implementation of the General Data Protection Act (LGPD), which is likely to be implemented in August 2020, is expected to increase the cloud service and data center service adoption in the country. The increased investment from cloud-based service providers is expected to influence the data center market. Ascenty, Equinix, and UOL Diveo are the leading colocation operators in the country.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the construction of several new facilities and halted ongoing construction from both enterprises and colocation service providers. The impact of COVID-19 will have a higher impact on upcoming projects scheduled to be opened in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.

Brazil is witnessing an increased investment in its cloud computing infrastructure. IBM is intending to expand its cloud presence by building a multizone region in 2020. Similarly, Amazon Web Services is likely to invest $240 million the Brazil cloud market. The implementation of LGPD is expected to push Google and Microsoft to increase physical presence in the country. The Brazilian government has framed the Regime of the National Broadband Program (REPNBL), which is an incentive program for data center operators to improve broadband connectivity in the country.

The digitalization of the business environment is driving the data center market in Latin America. The Internet of Things in Brazil is estimated to be more than $6 billion by 2025. The national IoT plan by the government will increase the IoT adoption in health, agri-business and manufacturing sectors by over 20% YoY.

Key Questions Answered?

  • What is the Brazil Data Center Market size and forecast?
  • How much data center investment will happen in Brazil during the 2020-2025?
  • Which companies are investing in the data center market in Brazil?
  • Brazil Data Center investment in terms of investment, power, area, rack density?

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Snapshot

2. Impact of COVID-19

3. List of Datacenter Investment in Brazil

4. Investment Opportunities in Brazil

  • Market Overview
  • Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Market Share by Infrastructure 2019

5. Investment by Area

  • Market Overview
  • Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

6. Investment by Power Capacity

  • Market Overview
  • Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

7. Colocation Market

  • Colocation Market Revenue 2019-2025
  • Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing 2019

8. Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
  • Market Restraints
  • Market Trends

9. Brazil Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

  • Market Overview
  • Server - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Network - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

10. Brazil Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

  • Market Overview
  • UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

11. Brazil Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Market Overview
  • Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

12. Brazil Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

  • Market Overview
  • CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Economizer & Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

13. Brazil Data Center Market by General Construction

  • Market Overview
  • Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

14. Brazil Data Center Market by Tier Standards

  • Market Overview
  • Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

15. Brazil Data Center Market by Geography

  • Sao Paulo
  • Market Overview
  • Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Other Cities
  • Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
  • Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

16. Key Market Participants

  • IT Infrastructure Providers
  • Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
  • Support Infrastructure Providers
  • Data Center Investors

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB
  • Acecto TI
  • AECOM
  • ALEC Engineering & Contracting
  • Angola Cables
  • Arista
  • Ascenty
  • Cisco
  • Constructora Sudamericana
  • Crupo ZFB
  • Dell Technologies
  • Eaton
  • Equinix
  • Fluor
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Huawei
  • IBM
  • Kinolt
  • Lenovo
  • NetApp
  • Odata
  • Pure Storage
  • Rittal
  • Scala
  • Schneider Electric
  • STULZ
  • Unifique
  • Vertiv

