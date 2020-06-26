Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included



The data center market in Brazil is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020-2025.



Equinix, CenturyLink, Ascenty, Angola Cable, Odata, and Unifique are the prominent investors in the industry. The data center market in Brazil is dominated by colocation service providers with an investment share of over 90%. Increased merger and acquisition activities have laid the foundation for significant investments in the industry.



Ceara, Rio de Janeiro, and Santa Catarina are the cities that witnessed investment in data center facilities in 2019. The investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for cybersecurity and the introduction of the General Law of Protection of Personal Data in 2020 will boost the market in Brazil.



The implementation of the General Data Protection Act (LGPD), which is likely to be implemented in August 2020, is expected to increase the cloud service and data center service adoption in the country. The increased investment from cloud-based service providers is expected to influence the data center market. Ascenty, Equinix, and UOL Diveo are the leading colocation operators in the country.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the construction of several new facilities and halted ongoing construction from both enterprises and colocation service providers. The impact of COVID-19 will have a higher impact on upcoming projects scheduled to be opened in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.



Brazil is witnessing an increased investment in its cloud computing infrastructure. IBM is intending to expand its cloud presence by building a multizone region in 2020. Similarly, Amazon Web Services is likely to invest $240 million the Brazil cloud market. The implementation of LGPD is expected to push Google and Microsoft to increase physical presence in the country. The Brazilian government has framed the Regime of the National Broadband Program (REPNBL), which is an incentive program for data center operators to improve broadband connectivity in the country.



The digitalization of the business environment is driving the data center market in Latin America. The Internet of Things in Brazil is estimated to be more than $6 billion by 2025. The national IoT plan by the government will increase the IoT adoption in health, agri-business and manufacturing sectors by over 20% YoY.



Key Questions Answered?



What is the Brazil Data Center Market size and forecast?

How much data center investment will happen in Brazil during the 2020-2025?

Which companies are investing in the data center market in Brazil?

Brazil Data Center investment in terms of investment, power, area, rack density?

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Snapshot



2. Impact of COVID-19



3. List of Datacenter Investment in Brazil



4. Investment Opportunities in Brazil

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Market Share by Infrastructure 2019

5. Investment by Area

Market Overview

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

6. Investment by Power Capacity

Market Overview

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

7. Colocation Market

Colocation Market Revenue 2019-2025

Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing 2019

8. Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

9. Brazil Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Market Overview

Server - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Network - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

10. Brazil Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

Market Overview

UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

11. Brazil Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Overview

Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

12. Brazil Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

Market Overview

CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Economizer & Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

13. Brazil Data Center Market by General Construction

Market Overview

Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

14. Brazil Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Market Overview

Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

15. Brazil Data Center Market by Geography

Sao Paulo

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Other Cities

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

16. Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

