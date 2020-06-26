Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Seat Heater Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global automotive seat heater market looks promising with opportunities in the luxury car, SUV & crossover, mid-size car, small car, and light commercial vehicle markets



The global automotive seat heater market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession lead COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2025 with a CAGR 7% to 9% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growth in luxury vehicles and increasing demand for a higher level of comfort and safety features.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of quick comfort seat heaters, and the development of graphene-based seat warming technology.

Some of the automotive seat heater companies profiled in this report include Gentherm, Kongsberg Automotive, Continental, Champion Seat Systems, Rostra Precision Controls, Panasonic Corporation, Seat Comfort Systems, IG Bauerhin, and Check Corporation.

The study includes trends and forecasts for the global automotive seat heater market by vehicle type, product type, sales channel, and region.



In this market, there are two types of heating pads are used for seat heaters: carbon fiber meshed weave heating pads and metal heating pads. On the basis of its comprehensive research, the analyst forecasts that carbon fiber meshed weave heating pads will remain the largest market as this type of seat heater ensures good strength and requires very low voltage to produce heat.



Within this market, seat heaters for luxury cars will remain the largest market over the forecast period. Seat heater for mid-size car segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as OEMs are planning to provide seat heater as a standard feature in their vehicle models.



North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the increasing demand of high end luxury cars and extreme cold weather in this region. The Europe region is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing vehicle production and the growing demand for luxury features in vehicles.



Features of the Report



Market size estimates: Automotive seat heater market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by vehicle type, product type, and sales channel.

Segmentation analysis: Automotive seat heater market size by various segments, such as vehicle type, product type, and sales channel in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: Automotive seat heater market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different segments and regions for the automotive seat heater market.

Strategic analysis: M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for automotive seat heater market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the automotive seat heater market by product type (carbon fiber meshed weave heating pads, and metal heating pads), by vehicle type (small cars, mid-size cars, luxury cars, SUVs and crossovers, LCVs and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.2: Global Automotive Seat Heater Market Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.3: Global Automotive Seat Heater Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Carbon Fiber Meshed Weave Heating Pads

3.3.2: Metal Heating Pads

3.4: Global Automotive Seat Heater Market by Sales Channel

3.4.1: OEM

3.4.2: Aftermarket

3.5: Global Automotive Seat Heater Market by Vehicle Type

3.5.1: Small Cars

3.5.2: Mid-Size Cars

3.5.3: Luxury Cars

3.5.4: SUVs and Crossovers

3.5.5: Light Commercial Vehicle (LCVs)

3.5.6: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region (2014-2025)

4.1: Global Automotive Seat Heater Market by Region

4.2: North American Automotive Seat Heater Market

4.2.1: North American Automotive Seat Heater Market by Product Type

4.2.2: North American Automotive Seat Heater Market by Sales Channel

4.2.3: North American Automotive Seat Heater Market by Vehicle Type

4.2.4: United States Automotive Seat Heater Market

4.2.5: Canadian Automotive Seat Heater Market

4.2.6: Mexican Automotive Seat Heater Market

4.3: European Automotive Seat Heater Market

4.4: APAC Automotive Seat Heater Market

4.5: RoW Automotive Seat Heater Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Seat Heater Market by Vehicle Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Seat Heater Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Seat Heater Market by Sales Channel

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Seat Heater Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Automotive Seat Heater Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships in the Global Automotive Seat Heater Market

6.3.3: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Gentherm Incorporated

7.2: Continental AG

7.3: Kongsberg Automotive

7.4: Seat Comfort Systems

7.5: Rostra Precision Control

7.6: Panasonic Corporation

7.7: I.G. Bauerhin GmbH

7.8: Check Corporation

7.9: Champion Seat Systems

7.10: Firsten Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd.

