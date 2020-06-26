Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Seat Massage System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive seat massage systems market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% to 10% from 2020 to 2025.



The future of the global automotive seat massage systems market looks promising with opportunities in the luxury car, SUV & crossover, mid-size car, small car, and light commercial vehicle markets.



The major drivers for this market are growth in luxury vehicles and increasing demand for a higher level of comfort and safety features.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of pro-active motion seating technology in the seat massage systems and introduction of smart seat for seat massage systems.



Some of the automotive seat massage systems company profiles in this report include Kongsberg Automotive, Continental AG, Erickson Auto Trim, Inseat Solutions, Champion Seat Systems, and Alfmerie Group.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global automotive seat massage systems market by type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.



The analyst forecasts that front seat massage systems will remain the largest segment as these systems prevent the front seat passengers from excessive physical exertion.



Within the automotive seat massage systems market, luxury cars will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period. Seat massage systemss for mid-size car segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as OEMs are enhancing comfort features like seat massage systems in their vehicles models.



Europe will remain the largest region and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for luxury cars and increasing preference of customers towards vehicle comforts and convenience.



Features of the the Report



Market Size Estimates: Automotive seat massage systems market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume shipments (Million Units).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: The automotive seat massage systems market size by various segments, such as end use industry, application, device type, and regions in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Automotive seat massage systems market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different types of seat massage systems, vehicle type, sales channel, and regions of the automotive seat massage systems market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the automotive seat massage systems market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global automotive seat massage systems market by type (front seat, and back seat massage systems), vehicle type (small cars, mid-size cars, luxury cars, LCVs, and SUVs), sales channel (OEMs, and aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the automotive seat massage systems market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the automotive seat massage systems market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this automotive seat massage systems market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the automotive seat massage systems market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the automotive seat massage systems market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the automotive seat massage systems market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the automotive seat massage systems market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.2: Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.3: Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market by Type

3.3.1: Front Seat Massage Systems

3.3.2: Rear Seat Massage Systems

3.4: Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market by Vehicle Type

3.4.1: Small Cars

3.4.2: Mid-size Cars

3.4.3: Luxury Cars

3.4.4: LCVs

3.4.5: SUV

3.5: Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market by Slaes Channel

3.5.1: OEMs

3.5.2: Atermarket



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2014 to 2025

4.1: Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market by Region

4.2: North American Automotive Seat Massage System Market

4.2.1: Market by Type: Front Seat Massage System, and Rear Seat Massage System

4.2.2: Market by Vehicle Type: Small Cars, Mid-size Cars, Luxury Cars, LCVs, and SUVs

4.2.3: Market by Sales Channel: OEMs, and Aftermarket

4.2.4: The US Automotive Seat Massage System Market

4.2.5: Canadian Automotive Seat Massage System Market

4.2.6: Mexican Automotive Seat Massage System Market

4.3: European Automotive Seat Massage System Market

4.4: APAC Automotive Seat Massage System Market

4.5: RoW Automotive Seat Massage System Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market by Vehicle Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market by Sales Channel

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market

6.3.3: Mergers and Acquisitions in the Global Automotive Seat Massage System Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

6.3.5: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Kongsberg Automotive

7.2: Erickson Trim Auto

7.3: Continental

7.4: InSeat Solution

7.5: Champion Seat Systems

7.6: Alfmeier Group



