Global automotive embedded system market is anticipated to reach USD 8 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for vehicle electrification and elevating need for advanced security and convenience systems.Moreover, increasing awareness about the vehicle security is further escalating the growth of the market.



In terms of component, the global automotive embedded system market for sensor component is anticipated to be the leading segment until 2025 due to increasing demand for vehicles.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into infotainment & telematics, body electronics, safety & security and powertrain & chassis control. Due to the rising demand for safety features such as anti-lock braking systems (ABS) in the vehicles, the market for safety and security applications is expected to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period.

In terms of regional analysis, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in disposable income of customers, increased vehicle production in China & India and rise in the demand for vehicle in Japan.



Some of the major players operating in Global automotive embedded system Market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Harman International, Verizon Communications Inc., Intel, Corp., NXP Semiconductors etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global automotive embedded system market, in terms of value and volume.

• To classify and forecast global automotive embedded system market based on type, vehicle, component and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive embedded system market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global automotive embedded system market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global automotive embedded system market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global automotive embedded system market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global automotive embedded system market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive embedded system manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to automotive embedded system market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturer and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global automotive embedded system market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Automotive Embedded System Market, By Type:

o Embedded Hardware

o Embedded Software

• Global Automotive Embedded System Market, By Vehicle:

o Passenger cars

o Light Commercial vehicles

o Heavy Commercial vehicles

• Global Automotive Embedded System Market, By Components:

o Sensors

o Microcontrollers

o Transceivers

o Memory Devices

• Global Automotive Embedded System Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Thailand

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

- Chile

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive embedded system market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916972/?utm_source=GNW



