Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (Shallow AUVs, Medium AUVs, etc.), by Technology (Collision Avoidance, Navigation, etc.), by End User (Commercial, Military & Defence, etc.) & by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market is expected to grow at double digit CAGR, in value terms, to reach $550 million by 2025, on the back of increasing defence spending, growing energy needs, growing need for scientific research applications, and emerging economies.
The market in the developing regions are expected to observe high progress in the automatic underwater vehicle (AUV) market especially in APAC and MEA regions while developed regions are matured and thereby witnesses constant growth.
Moreover, the growing demand of AUV technology in the automotive industry and increasing requirement from the research segment are the major opportunities for the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market to grow during the forecast period.
Some of the major players operating in the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market BAE Systems, Columbia Group, Festo, Liquid Robotics Kongsberg Maritime, Teledyne Technologies., Subsea 7, ACSA - ALCEN, Atlas Elektronik, Stone Aerospace, OceanServer Technology, etc.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Overview
6. Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Small AUVs, Medium AUVs, Large AUVs)
6.2.2. By End-user (Commercial, Military & Defence and Scientific)
6.2.3. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
6.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Region)
7. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Outlook
8. Europe Countries Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Outlook
9. North America Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Outlook
10. South America Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Outlook
11. Middle East Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Outlook
12. Africa Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Outlook
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Pricing Analysis
16. Import-Export Analysis
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. BAE Systems plc
17.2. Columbia Group
17.3. Festo Corporation
17.4. Liquid Robotics Kongsberg Maritime
17.5. Teledyne Technologies
17.6. Subsea 7 SA
17.7. ACSA - ALCEN
17.8. Atlas Elektronik
17.9. Stone Aerospace
17.10. OceanServer Technology
18. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vdw32y
