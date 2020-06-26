Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (Shallow AUVs, Medium AUVs, etc.), by Technology (Collision Avoidance, Navigation, etc.), by End User (Commercial, Military & Defence, etc.) & by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market is expected to grow at double digit CAGR, in value terms, to reach $550 million by 2025, on the back of increasing defence spending, growing energy needs, growing need for scientific research applications, and emerging economies.



The market in the developing regions are expected to observe high progress in the automatic underwater vehicle (AUV) market especially in APAC and MEA regions while developed regions are matured and thereby witnesses constant growth.



Moreover, the growing demand of AUV technology in the automotive industry and increasing requirement from the research segment are the major opportunities for the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market to grow during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market BAE Systems, Columbia Group, Festo, Liquid Robotics Kongsberg Maritime, Teledyne Technologies., Subsea 7, ACSA - ALCEN, Atlas Elektronik, Stone Aerospace, OceanServer Technology, etc.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To assess the demand-supply scenario of autonomous underwater vehicle, which covers production, import, export, demand, supply, and net inventory status of autonomous underwater vehicle market globally.

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, in terms of value as well as volume.

To classify and forecast the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market based on vehicle type, End-Users and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Overview



6. Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Small AUVs, Medium AUVs, Large AUVs)

6.2.2. By End-user (Commercial, Military & Defence and Scientific)

6.2.3. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

6.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Region)



7. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Outlook



8. Europe Countries Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Outlook



9. North America Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Outlook



10. South America Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Outlook



11. Middle East Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Outlook



12. Africa Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Pricing Analysis



16. Import-Export Analysis



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. BAE Systems plc

17.2. Columbia Group

17.3. Festo Corporation

17.4. Liquid Robotics Kongsberg Maritime

17.5. Teledyne Technologies

17.6. Subsea 7 SA

17.7. ACSA - ALCEN

17.8. Atlas Elektronik

17.9. Stone Aerospace

17.10. OceanServer Technology



18. Strategic Recommendations



