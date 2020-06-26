Attractive new metro fleet will increase capacity and reduce energy consumption in Sweden’s capital city



More than 40 cities around the world have chosen MOVIA metros

BERLIN, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation has delivered its first BOMBARDIER MOVIA C30 metro trainsets to Swedish operator, Stockholm Public Transport (SL). The new metros are destined for the Red line on the Stockholm metro system, where they will enhance the passenger experience and reduce energy consumption.

“Six MOVIA C30 metro trainsets have been handed over to our customer SL since April. We welcome the strong partnership we have with SL, and together we are delivering this fleet of new MOVIA C30 trains which will bring attractive, sustainable and reliable public transportation to Stockholm’s citizens, thanks to their award-winning Scandinavian design, energy efficient technology and predictive maintenance solution,” said Henrik Junkrans, Project Director at Bombardier Transportation.

Sweden is investing heavily in sustainable mobility solutions and its capital city, Stockholm, is one of the fastest growing metropolitan regions in Europe as it is such an appealing place to live. The metro system is the backbone of the capital’s transport network carrying more than one million passengers per day in normal operations (before COVID-19). Investment in the metro network is focused on increasing capacity, and includes line extensions, new stations and the addition of new modern comfortable trains. The MOVIA C30 metro trainsets will progressively replace existing older trains on the Red line, which connects the north-eastern and south-western suburbs directly with the city centre.

Each four-car train has a driver’s cab at each end, seating for 140 passengers in the four-by-four seating configuration with additional seats along the vehicles’ sides, as well as standing areas and multi-purpose spaces to optimize comfort, capacity and passenger flow. Three bi-parting sliding doors per side per car, speed up entry and exit at stations. The air-conditioned cars meet the highest environmental standards for energy consumption and are constructed from materials which are 98 per cent recyclable. The proven BOMBARDIER MITRAC propulsion system from Västerås in Sweden and the energy-efficient BOMBARDIER FLEXX Eco bogies contribute towards reducing maintenance costs and increasing the energy efficiency of the trains, while further enhancing the passenger experience by minimizing noise and providing a smooth, comfortable ride.



The MOVIA C30 metro for Stockholm won Bombardier the coveted GOOD DESIGN® award in January 2017. The award recognized the metro vehicle’s striking exterior design which is a clear expression of Scandinavian style that will become an unmistakable city icon.



The 750V dc third rail trains are being assembled in Hennigsdorf, Germany and they are delivered to Sweden by rail to SL’s new maintenance depot in Norsborg. The carbodies are manufactured by BST, a Bombardier joint venture company in China, and the trains are equipped with the BOMBARDIER ORBIFLO remote condition monitoring technology, developed in Sweden.

Bombardier was awarded the contract to supply 96 four-car trains by SL in June 2013. The trains were homologated for passenger service in June 2019, followed by further testing to ensure their readiness to operate on SL’s network. On delivery to SL, there is a period of trial running on the network before the trains begin passenger service.



MOVIA metros are renowned across the world for their operational reliability, appealing design and enhanced safety features, making them one of the most efficient means of moving high volumes of people safely, conveniently and cost-effectively to their destinations. From London to Delhi, New York to Shanghai, and now to Stockholm, MOVIA metros move more than seven billion passengers every year in over forty cities worldwide.

