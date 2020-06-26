Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biofilter Market by Type (Biological Aerated Biofilter Systems, Denitrification Biofilter Systems, Activated, Others), by Column, by Application, by End User Industry, by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biofilter Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.



The Global Biofilter Market is driven by the growing water pollution and spread of water borne diseases. This has drastically increased the need to treat the wastewater so that it can be used for various purposes decreasing thereby decreasing the stress on clean water resources. This is expected to positively influence the market growth through 2025.



Additionally, associated benefits such as affordability, environmental sustainability, easy availability in different styles and sizes, among others associated with biofilters are further expected to propel the market growth over the next few years. Furthermore, technological advancements and new product launches by major players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth. However, lack of knowledge and awareness pertaining to biofilters especially in the emerging world can hamper the market growth through 2025.



The Global Biofilter Market is segmented based on type, column, application, end-user industry, company and region. Based on application, the market can be categorized into VOC treatment, nitrification, denitrification and odour abatement. The odour abatement segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the growing need of treating rigorous air from wastewater.



Regionally, the Global Biofilter Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market share in the overall biofilter market owing to the early adoption and use of biofilters in the region. Additionally, the presence of major players operating in the market in the region further drives the market growth.



The major players operating in the Global Biofilter Market are Veolia Water Technologies, Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (Degremont), Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc., CMI Europe Environment, OdaTech, Bohn Biofilter Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies Solution, Anua International, Pure Air Solutions, Waterloo Biofilter, PPC Air, Velda B.V., Waterloo Biofilter Systems Inc, AMBIO Biofiltration Limited, AZU Water GmbH and others.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Objective of the Study

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Biofilter Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Biofilter Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Biofilter Market based on type, column, application, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Biofilter Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Biofilter Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Biofilter Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Biofilter Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Biofilter Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Commercial Biofilter Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Biofilter Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Biological Aerated Biofilter Systems, Denitrification Biofilter Systems, Activated Carbon Biofilter Systems, Fixed Films, Fluidized Bed Filter)

6.2.2. By Column (Cross Flow, Counter Flow)

6.2.3. By Application (VOC Treatment, Nitrification, Denitrification, Odour Abatement)

6.2.4. By End-user Industry (Storm Water Management, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Aquaculture, Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2019)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Biofilter Market Outlook



8. Europe Biofilter Market Outlook



9. North America Biofilter Market Outlook



10. South America Biofilter Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Biofilter Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Veolia Water Technologies

14.2. Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (Degremont)

14.3. Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc.

14.4. CMI Europe Environment

14.5. OdaTech

14.6. Bohn Biofilter Corporation

14.7. Evoqua Water Technologies Solution

14.8. Anua International

14.9. Pure Air Solutions

14.10. Waterloo Biofilter

14.11. PPC Air

14.12. Velda B.V.

14.13. Waterloo Biofilter Systems Inc.

14.14. AMBIO Biofiltration Limited

14.15. AZU Water GmbH



15. Strategic Recommendations



