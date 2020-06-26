Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Sunroofs Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Sunroofs Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.4% by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing adoption of sunroofs in premium cars, growing automotive sector in emerging countries, and recent advancements in sunroof manufacturing technologies.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Sunroofs in Premium Cars

3.1.2 Growing Automotive Sector in Emerging Countries

3.1.3 Recent Advancements in Sunroof Manufacturing Technologies

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Automotive Sunroofs Market, By Sunroof Type

4.1 Built-in

4.2 Tilt 'n Slide

4.3 Panoramic

4.4 Solar

4.5 Pop-up

4.6 Top Mount



5 Automotive Sunroofs Market, By Material

5.1 Fabric

5.2 Glass



6 Automotive Sunroofs Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Premium Cars

6.2 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)

6.3 Hatchback

6.4 Sedan Cars

6.5 Other Vehicle Types



7 Automotive Sunroofs Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 ACS France SAS

9.2 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

9.3 Automotive Sunroof Company

9.4 Erickson Auto Trim LLC

9.5 Evana Automation

9.6 Inalfa Roof Systems Group

9.7 Inteva Products

9.8 Johnan America, Inc.

9.9 Kuber Automotive

9.10 Mitsuba Corporation

9.11 NSG Pilkington Group

9.12 Sunroof Systems

9.13 Valmet Automotive

9.14 Webasto Roof Systems Inc.

9.15 Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.



