2020 will be a landmark year in history for a number of reasons, and for the additive manufacturing industry. The COVID-19 global pandemic has thrown nearly every industry, institution, and facet of life - hopefully briefly - into a period of uncertainty.

Economically speaking, manufacturing is likely to experience shockwaves from the supply chain interruptions and government restrictions placed on people and businesses for several years. The additive manufacturing industry, however, has risen to the challenge of manufacturing in the midst of the crisis, putting additive technologies as a whole back once again into the spotlight of the technology world.

Additive manufacturing software solutions will play a pivotal role in realizing and expanding the vision for AM. While this has always been true, even before 2020, over the past three years the software market for additive manufacturing has evolved to the point that it is now actively improving the outcomes for many users by achieving connectivity and cohesion of solution in both design for additive manufacturing and execution.

Just three years ago, the majority of AM software opportunities were associated with data preparation software packages, which have been the longstanding flagship tools of the AM software industry, such as Materialise Magics and Autodesk Netfabb. Machine processing software sold by third parties, again dominated by Materialise, also were top in terms of overall revenue generation. Today, the opportunities have shifted dramatically to design optimization, simulation, and manufacturing execution software, primarily driven by continued interest in shifting additive manufacturing technologies into production applications.

This report, the first to look at the burgeoning additive software market seeks to re-evaluate the current and future opportunities for AM in the new era of additive software. With the largest names in CADCAM, CAE, and PLM software tools now building out additive capabilities directly into the platforms which are already embedded into the fabric of manufacturing, the future for AM software appears bright even as markets for hardware and print services have suffered in the past twelve months.

The report includes a market data and forecast database that presents opportunity sizing data for the AM software market. This written portion discusses trends and gives context to the data provided by analyzing and describing the industry structure and trends.

Companies Mentioned



3YOURMIND

AMFG

Bright-AM

Dassault Systemes

Link3D

Siemens

Key Topics Covered



Chapter One: Defining the AM Software Chain in 2020

1.1 Segmentation of Additive Software Elements in 2020

1.2 Fundamental AM Software Market Structure and Technology Changes

1.2.1 Print Preparation Tool Functionality Moving Down Market Through Integrations in MES and Simulation Packages

1.2.2 Major Software Industry Trends - Leveraging GPU Computing Power, Going Direct CAD-to-Print

1.3 Additive Software Markets in Healthcare vs. Industrial Markets

1.4 Summary Outlook for AM Software Tools and Opportunities

Chapter Two: Design Software for Additive Manufacturing - Generative Design and Topology Optimization

2.1 Significant Uptake of Design for Additive Manufacturing Software Tools and Tool Integrations

2.1.1 Creating Additively Intelligent Design Environments

2.1.2 Pushback on Design for Additive Requirements - a Threat to Existing Software Development Efforts?

2.2 Types of AM Design Optimization Software - Lattice Generation and Topology Optimization

2.2.1 AM-Oriented Topology Optimization Tools in Major CADCAM Platforms

2.2.2 Notable Standalone Additive Generative Design Software Tools

2.2.3 Other Companies Approaching Additive Generative Design and Topology Optimization

2.3 Quantifying Opportunities Associated with AM Design Optimization Tools in Generative Design and Topology Optimization



Chapter Three: Additive Manufacturing Execution and Production Management Software Tools

3.1 Evolving End-user Requirements Drive Need for AMES Software

3.2 Additive MES Segment Blending into ERP and PLM

3.2.1 Unique Challenges of AM Driving AMES Software Functionality Expansions into PLM, ERP

3.3 AMES Providers and Software Tool Landscape

3.3.1 A Crowded Field with Nuanced Offerings

3.3.1.1 Materialise Streamics

3.3.1.2 3YOURMIND Agile Manufacturing Software Suite

3.3.1.3 Link3D Additive MES Software

3.3.1.4 AMFG

3.3.1.5 Bright-AM by Bluestreak

3.4 Quantifying Opportunities in Additive MES Software Markets



Chapter Four: Additive Manufacturing Process Simulation and Monitoring Software Tools

4.1 Manufacturing Applications Driving Market Need for Process Simulation, Monitoring

4.2 Additive Process Simulation Opportunities Across the AM Workflow

4.2.1 AM Process Simulation Opportunities - Into All AM Processes for the Future

4.3 Current Commercially Relevant Additive Process Simulation Tools and Providers

4.3.1 Relevant AM Process Simulation Tools as Standalone Tools

4.3.1.1 MSC Simufact Additive/Digimat AM

4.3.1.2 Ansys Additive Print/Additive Suite

4.3.1.3 AdditiveWorks Amphyon

4.3.1.4 Flow-3D AM

4.3.1.5 Genoa 3DP

4.3.2 Simulation Capabilities in Print Prep Tools

4.3.2.1 Netfabb Simulation

4.3.2.2 Materialise Magics Simulation

4.3.2.3 3DXpert

4.3.3 Simulation Packages in Broader Software Platforms

4.3.3.1 Siemens NX/Simcenter 3D

4.3.3.2 Dassault Systemes Print to Perform

4.4 Current Efforts in Additive Process Monitoring Tools

4.5 Quantifying Opportunities for AM Simulation, Market Opportunities, and Forecasts

