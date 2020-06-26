Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America E-Invoicing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type; End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America e-Invoicing market was valued at US$ 890.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,776.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2020 to 2027.



Millions of invoices are generated across the globe on a daily basis, and only a fraction of these is in the form of e-invoices; hence, there is a huge growth potential for the e-Invoicing market players in North America. The present manual and paper-based invoice generation processes are erroneous and reduce the overall productivity of a business. With adoption of e-Invoicing, businesses can save substantial costs related to Invoicing generation and transmission to end customers.



The advantages of e-Invoicing such as easy tracking of business transactions, reduced payment process time, low human errors, and increased cost savings are further complementing the growth of e-Invoicing market in North America. In addition, increasing number of initiatives by global associations such as ConnectONCE, OpenPEPPOL, EESPA, and GS1 to improve the interoperability among various international e-Invoicing formats are further anticipated to fuel the adoption of flexible cloud based e-Invoicing solutions.



The cloud segment led the North America e-Invoicing market, based on type, from 2020 to 2027. Large organizations have been using e-Invoicing solutions deployed on-premises, but the limited scalability of these solutions have been restricting the mass rollout of e-Invoicing among SMEs and other sectors. The setup, regular maintenance, and upgrading requirements of on-premises solutions increase the operational cost for companies, thereby hindering the growth of the market for on-premises e-Invoicing solutions.



