Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America E-Invoicing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type; End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America e-Invoicing market was valued at US$ 890.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,776.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2020 to 2027.
Millions of invoices are generated across the globe on a daily basis, and only a fraction of these is in the form of e-invoices; hence, there is a huge growth potential for the e-Invoicing market players in North America. The present manual and paper-based invoice generation processes are erroneous and reduce the overall productivity of a business. With adoption of e-Invoicing, businesses can save substantial costs related to Invoicing generation and transmission to end customers.
The advantages of e-Invoicing such as easy tracking of business transactions, reduced payment process time, low human errors, and increased cost savings are further complementing the growth of e-Invoicing market in North America. In addition, increasing number of initiatives by global associations such as ConnectONCE, OpenPEPPOL, EESPA, and GS1 to improve the interoperability among various international e-Invoicing formats are further anticipated to fuel the adoption of flexible cloud based e-Invoicing solutions.
The cloud segment led the North America e-Invoicing market, based on type, from 2020 to 2027. Large organizations have been using e-Invoicing solutions deployed on-premises, but the limited scalability of these solutions have been restricting the mass rollout of e-Invoicing among SMEs and other sectors. The setup, regular maintenance, and upgrading requirements of on-premises solutions increase the operational cost for companies, thereby hindering the growth of the market for on-premises e-Invoicing solutions.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. E-Invoicing Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. E-Invoicing - Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Digital Transformation for Enhanced Operational Efficiency
5.1.2 Increase in e-Invoicing Related Compliance Needs
5.1.3 Favourable Initiatives by the Government
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Problems Obstructing e-Invoicing Mass Adoption
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1.1 Adoption of Cloud Computing for Digital Transformation
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Implementation of Progressive Technologies Like Blockchain
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. E-Invoicing Market - North America Analysis
6.1 E-Invoicing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7. E-Invoicing Market Analysis - By Deployment Model
7.1 Overview
7.2 E-Invoicing Market, By Deployment Model (2019 and 2027)
7.3 On-Premise
7.4 Cloud
8. E-Invoicing Market Analysis - By End-user
8.1 Overview
8.2 E-Invoicing Market Breakdown, by End-user, 2019 & 2027
8.3 B2B
8.4 B2C
8.5 Others
9. North America E-Invoicing Market - Country Analysis
9.1 North America: E-Invoicing Market
9.1.1 North America: E-Invoicing Market, by Key Country
9.1.1.1 US: E-Invoicing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.1.1.2 Canada: E-Invoicing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.1.1.3 Mexico: E-Invoicing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10. E-Invoicing Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Market Initiative
11.2 New Product Development
11.3 Merger and Acquisition
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Basware Corporation
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Cegedim SA
12.3 Comarch SA
12.4 Coupa Software Inc.
12.5 IBM Corporation
12.6 Nipendo Ltd.
12.7 SAP SE
12.8 The Sage Group plc
12.9 Tradeshift
12.10 Transcepta LLC
