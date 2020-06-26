New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Cosmetics Market By Product Type, By Gender, By Distribution Channel, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916970/?utm_source=GNW



Global organic cosmetics market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.The global organic cosmetics market is driven by the increasing awareness among the consumers pertaining to the chemicals present in the cosmetics and their impact on skin and cosmetics.



This has drastically increased the demand for ecofriendly cosmetics which are of natural origin.This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth through 2025.



Additionally, supportive government policies and regulations supporting the manufacture of organic cosmetics over the chemical counterparts is further expected to propel the market growth over the next few years.Furthermore, factors such as increasing spending on health & hygiene products, growing working women population, among others are expected to spur the market growth.



However, shorter shelf life of organic cosmetics can hamper the market growth during forecast period. Besides, availability of treatment options for skin, hair and oral care further restrict the market growth. Moreover, the sudden outbreak and spread of pandemic COVID-19 has significantly hit the organic cosmetics market. The consumer spending on organic cosmetics has gone down and a shift in consumer behavior is observed towards the products having low risks of contamination and having longer shelf life. While, the brands are trying to improve their supply chain and are strengthening their e-commerce channels, but lockdown has drastically increased the demand-supply gap.



The global organic cosmetics market is segmented based on product type, gender, distribution channel, company and region.Based on product type, the market can be categorized into skin care, hair care, oral care, fragrances, make up and others.



The skin care segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the growing awareness among the consumers pertaining to organic cosmetics.Additionally, increasing skin problems and growing need to protect the skin from harsh chemicals and polluted environment is further expected to drive the segmental growth.



Also, growing consciousness towards the effects of ageing on skin further increases the demand for organic cosmetics.Based on distribution channel, the market can be fragmented into beauty parlours/salons, retail stores (multi branded retail stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, exclusive retail stores) and online.



The online segment is expected to register the highest growth in the market through 2025. This can be ascribed to the increasing internet penetration and growing e-commerce platforms. Additionally, benefits such as doorstep delivery, ease of purchase, saves time & money, availability of a wide range of products at competitive prices, among others associated with online shopping further drive the market growth. Also, changing consumer behavior and preference towards buying cosmetics from online platform is further expected to fuel the segmental growth over the next few years.



Regionally, the organic cosmetics market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall organic cosmetics market owing to the presence of health conscious population in the country.



While, Europe is expected to hold a significantly large market share owing to the presence of major market players in the region.



The major players operating in the organic cosmetics market are L’Occitane en Provence, L’Oreal SA, Arbonne International, LLC, Burt’s Bees, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Amway Corporation, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Yves Rocher, Aubrey Organics, Weleda, Procter & Gamble Co, REWE Markt GmbH, Revlon, Inc., Unilever Inc., Chanel S.A, Coty, Inc., Dabur India Limited, Hain Celestial Group Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Lush Cosmetics and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global organic cosmetics market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global organic cosmetics market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global organic cosmetics market based on product type, gender, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global organic cosmetics market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global organic cosmetics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global organic cosmetics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global organic cosmetics market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global organic cosmetics market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global organic cosmetics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Organic cosmetics manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to organic cosmetics

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global organic cosmetics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Organic Cosmetics Market, By Product Type:

o Skin Care

o Hair Care

o Oral Care

o Fragrances

o Make up

o Others

• Global Organic Cosmetics Market, By Gender:

o Male

o Female

• Global Organic Cosmetics Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Beauty Parlours/Salons

o Retail Stores (Multi Branded Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Exclusive Retail Stores)

o Online

• Global Organic Cosmetics Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Singapore

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global organic cosmetics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916970/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001