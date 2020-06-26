Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "On-Board Charger - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global On-Board Charger market accounted for $1.43 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.44 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.



Development in electric vehicle charging system and growth in a number of the autonomous driving vehicle is propelling market growth. However, the availability of other charging types in the market supporting electric vehicle charging at a low price is hampering market growth.



Based on the vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising adoption of automated and hybrid cars globally. By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to strong economic growth, high disposable income, and efforts made by the government in terms of regulations regarding vehicular emission.



Some of the key players profiled in the On-Board Charger Market include Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Panasonic Corp., NXP Semiconductor N.V., Current Ways, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Lear Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Eaton Corporation, Delta-Q Technologies Corporation, NOCO Company, Minn Kota (Johnson Outdoors Inc.), CLARIOS, BRUSA Elektronik AG, AVID Technology, and Delphi Technologies.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End-user Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global On-Board Charger Market, By Propulsion Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

5.3 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



6 Global On-Board Charger Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial Vehicle

6.3 Passenger Vehicle



7 Global On-Board Charger Market, By Power Output

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Less than 10 KW

7.3 10 KW-20 KW

7.4 More than 20 KW



8 Global On-Board Charger Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Boats

8.3 Electric Vehicle (EV)



9 Global On-Board Charger Market, By End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aftermarket

9.3 OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer)



10 Global On-Board Charger Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Texas Instruments

12.2 STMicroelectronics

12.3 Panasonic Corp.

12.4 NXP Semiconductor N.V.

12.5 Current Ways, Inc.

12.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

12.7 Lear Corporation

12.8 Infineon Technologies AG

12.9 Eaton Corporation

12.10 Delta-Q Technologies Corporation

12.11 NOCO Company

12.12 Minn Kota (Johnson Outdoors Inc.)

12.13 CLARIOS

12.14 BRUSA Elektronik AG

12.15 AVID Technology

12.16 Delphi Technologies



