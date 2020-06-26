Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "On-Board Charger - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global On-Board Charger market accounted for $1.43 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.44 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.
Development in electric vehicle charging system and growth in a number of the autonomous driving vehicle is propelling market growth. However, the availability of other charging types in the market supporting electric vehicle charging at a low price is hampering market growth.
Based on the vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising adoption of automated and hybrid cars globally. By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to strong economic growth, high disposable income, and efforts made by the government in terms of regulations regarding vehicular emission.
Some of the key players profiled in the On-Board Charger Market include Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Panasonic Corp., NXP Semiconductor N.V., Current Ways, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Lear Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Eaton Corporation, Delta-Q Technologies Corporation, NOCO Company, Minn Kota (Johnson Outdoors Inc.), CLARIOS, BRUSA Elektronik AG, AVID Technology, and Delphi Technologies.
