Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printing Automotive Market by Material (Metals, Polymer and Others), by Technology (Stereolithography, Fused Disposition Modelling, Selective Laser Sintering, and Others), by Application, by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 3D Printing Automotive Market is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of over 24% during 2021-2025. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market are growing technological advancements, the increasing demand for reduction of cost & time in product development and need to manufacture complex designs within a short span of time.



Based on material, the market has been segmented into metals, polymer and others. In 2019, the Polymers segment dominated the market and it is estimated that metals segment will dominate the 3D printing automotive market during 2021-2025. In termsof regional analysis, North America region dominated the 3D printing (3DP) automotive market in 2019 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during 2021-2025 due to increasing investments in research & developments in countries like United States and Canada.



Some of the major players operating in the Global 3D Printing Automotive Market are Arcam AB, Autodesk Inc, EXONE Company, Optomec Inc, Ponoko Ltd, 3D Systems, Voxeljet AG, Orgonovo Holdings, Stratasys Ltd, Hoganas AB. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global 3D Printing Automotive Market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast the Global 3D Printing Automotive Market based on material, technology, application and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global 3D Printing Automotive Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global 3D Printing Automotive Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global 3D Printing Automotive Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global 3D Printing Automotive Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global 3D Printing Automotive Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Product Awareness

5.2. Brand Awareness

5.3. Brand Recall

5.4. Product Pricing

5.5. Challenges & Unmet Needs



6. Global 3D Printing Automotive Market Overview



7. Global 3D Printing Automotive Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Material (Metals, Polymer and Others)

7.2.2. By Technology (Stereolithography, Fused Disposition Modelling, Selective Laser Sintering, Laminated Object Manufacturing, Three Dimensional Inject Printing and Others)

7.2.3. By Application (Prototyping & Tooling, Manufacturing Complex Components, Research, Development & Innovation and Others)

7.2.4. By Region

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Automotive Market Outlook



9. Europe 3D Printing Automotive Market Outlook



10. North America 3D Printing Automotive Market Outlook



11. South America 3D Printing Automotive Market Outlook



12. Middle East & Africa 3D Printing Automotive Market Outlook



13. Supply Chain Analysis



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Arcam AB

16.2. Autodesk Inc.

16.3. EXONE Company

16.4. Optomec Inc.

16.5. Ponoko Ltd.

16.6. 3D Systems

16.7. Voxeljet AG

16.8. Orgonovo Holdings

16.9. Stratasys Ltd.

16.10. Hoganas AB



17. Strategic Recommendations



