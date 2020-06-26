Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Today's Main Cybersecurity Trends - Growth Driven by AI, 5G and the Growing Ubiquity of the Cloud and IoT" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the space of a few years, cybersecurity has become a key part of companies' strategies. As every part of their business is going digital, they have become increasingly vulnerable cyberattacks that can result in financial losses and a damaged reputation.

This report delivers a concise snapshot of today's cybersecurity market, illustrating four of the key trends to watch in 2020:

5G

The Cloud

Artificial Intelligence

The Internet of Things

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Description

2.1. A highly fragmented market

2.2. The most commonly targeted sectors

2.3. Economic players' most common weaknesses and threats

2.4. Cybersecurity services value chain



3. Market Trends and Dynamics

3.1. Increased attack surface for enterprises

3.2. Cloudification of business infrastructures and consequences for systems' security

3.3. Artificial intelligence: a double-edged sword

3.4. 5G increases businesses' vulnerability to cyber threats

3.5. IoT: a greater attack surface and potentially dire consequences



List of Tables and Figures



2. Market Snapshot

Progression of the number of vulnerabilities detected, 1988-2018

Most targeted sectors in 2019

Reasons behind cyberattacks on the five most commonly targeted sectors

Cybersecurity value chain

3. Market Trends and Dynamics

Enterprises' attack surface

The most popular cloud services providers in 2019

Most widely used cloud applications in 2019

Main risks of using the cloud identified by enterprises

Percentage of enterprises that rely on AI for their cybersecurity in 2019 (by industry)

The array of potential 5G threats

IoT market by sector, 2018-2025

Main barrier to the adoption of IoT solutions is the lack of security

Weak security on IoT systems hampering the sector's growth

