In the space of a few years, cybersecurity has become a key part of companies' strategies. As every part of their business is going digital, they have become increasingly vulnerable cyberattacks that can result in financial losses and a damaged reputation.

This report delivers a concise snapshot of today's cybersecurity market, illustrating four of the key trends to watch in 2020:

  • 5G
  • The Cloud
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • The Internet of Things

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Description
2.1. A highly fragmented market
2.2. The most commonly targeted sectors
2.3. Economic players' most common weaknesses and threats
2.4. Cybersecurity services value chain

3. Market Trends and Dynamics
3.1. Increased attack surface for enterprises
3.2. Cloudification of business infrastructures and consequences for systems' security
3.3. Artificial intelligence: a double-edged sword
3.4. 5G increases businesses' vulnerability to cyber threats
3.5. IoT: a greater attack surface and potentially dire consequences

List of Tables and Figures

2. Market Snapshot

  • Progression of the number of vulnerabilities detected, 1988-2018
  • Most targeted sectors in 2019
  • Reasons behind cyberattacks on the five most commonly targeted sectors
  • Cybersecurity value chain

3. Market Trends and Dynamics

  • Enterprises' attack surface
  • The most popular cloud services providers in 2019
  • Most widely used cloud applications in 2019
  • Main risks of using the cloud identified by enterprises
  • Percentage of enterprises that rely on AI for their cybersecurity in 2019 (by industry)
  • The array of potential 5G threats
  • IoT market by sector, 2018-2025
  • Main barrier to the adoption of IoT solutions is the lack of security
  • Weak security on IoT systems hampering the sector's growth

Companies Mentioned

  • Accenture
  • AWS
  • Capgemini
  • Check Point
  • Cisco
  • IBM
  • Kaspersky
  • McAfee
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Orange Cyberdefense
  • Symantec
  • Trunomi

