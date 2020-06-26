Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Today's Main Cybersecurity Trends - Growth Driven by AI, 5G and the Growing Ubiquity of the Cloud and IoT" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the space of a few years, cybersecurity has become a key part of companies' strategies. As every part of their business is going digital, they have become increasingly vulnerable cyberattacks that can result in financial losses and a damaged reputation.
This report delivers a concise snapshot of today's cybersecurity market, illustrating four of the key trends to watch in 2020:
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Description
2.1. A highly fragmented market
2.2. The most commonly targeted sectors
2.3. Economic players' most common weaknesses and threats
2.4. Cybersecurity services value chain
3. Market Trends and Dynamics
3.1. Increased attack surface for enterprises
3.2. Cloudification of business infrastructures and consequences for systems' security
3.3. Artificial intelligence: a double-edged sword
3.4. 5G increases businesses' vulnerability to cyber threats
3.5. IoT: a greater attack surface and potentially dire consequences
List of Tables and Figures
2. Market Snapshot
3. Market Trends and Dynamics
Companies Mentioned
