Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Flooring Adhesive Market by Type (Epoxy Adhesives, Polyurethane Adhesives, Acrylic Adhesives, Vinyl Adhesives and Others), by Application (Tile & Stone, Carpet, Wood, Laminate and Others), by Technology, by End-use, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Flooring Adhesives Market is anticipated to grow at a robust rate owing to the expansion in the building & construction sector which is driving utilization of flooring adhesives such as vinyl adhesives in wood and ply laminates in the country.



The commercial applications in the hospitality industry along with residential applications in flats & apartments due to the increasing demand for laminate, linoleum or wood flooring is driving the Indian Flooring Adhesives Market through 2025. Moreover, the affordability offered by flooring adhesives is expected to hasten their consumption in budget housings, consequently driving the Indian Flooring Adhesives Market.



Further, the increasing use of decorative and aesthetically pleasing flooring is also supporting the growth of the flooring adhesives market in India. With rise in disposable income, people are willing to spend on attractive flooring options. There are different types of adhesives available in the market and the selection is largely dependent on the flooring type as well as flooring application.



The Indian Flooring Adhesives Market is segmented based on type, application, technology, end-use and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into epoxy adhesives, polyurethane adhesives, acrylic adhesives, vinyl adhesives and others. The epoxy adhesive segment is undergoing the fastest growth and is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue share by 2025 owing to their preference over other adhesives.



Based on end-use, the Indian Flooring Adhesives Market is segmented into the residential, commercial and industrial. The residential segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years owing to the rise in residential construction activities in the country to provide housing for the growing population.



Some of the leading players operating in Indian Flooring Adhesives Market are Pidilite Industries Ltd, Fosroc India, Huntsman Corporation, MYK LATICRETE INDIA PVT, Saint-Gobain Weber, Bostik, H.B. Fuller Company, SIKA INDIA, ADREX Group and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, among others. Key manufacturing companies are launching new range of products to provide better adhesion. They are also working on brand promotion and product awareness to increase their market share.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To outline, classify and estimate the Indian Flooring Adhesives Market on the basis of type, application, technology, end-use and regional distribution.

To study and forecast the India market size of the flooring adhesives, in terms of value and volume.

To project the size of flooring adhesives market, in terms of value and volume, with respect to key types such as epoxy adhesives, polyurethane adhesives, acrylic adhesives, vinyl adhesives and others

To understand the regional market structure of flooring adhesives market, the Indian Flooring Adhesives Market is segmented in four regions, namely - North India, West India, South India and East India and forecast the market size, in terms of value and volume.

To identify the detailed information about the prime factors affecting the Indian Flooring Adhesives Market.

To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and margins in the Indian Flooring Adhesives Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, plant capacity, government policy and investments in the Indian Flooring Adhesives Market.

To strategically profile the leading players in the market which are involved in the manufacturing and supply of flooring adhesives in India.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Flooring Adhesive Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Demand Supply Analysis

6.1. Production

6.2. Import

6.3. Export

6.4. Gap



7. India Flooring Adhesive Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (Epoxy Adhesives, Polyurethane Adhesives, Acrylic Adhesives, Vinyl Adhesives and Others)

7.2.2. By Application (Tile & Stone, Carpet, Wood, Laminate and Others)

7.2.3. By Technology (Water-based Adhesives, Solvent-based Adhesives and Hot-melt based Adhesives)

7.2.4. By End-use (Residential, Commercial and Industrial)

7.2.5. By Region

7.2.6. By Company (2019)

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. India Epoxy Adhesives Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Application

8.2.2. By End-use

8.2.3. By State (Top 10 States)

8.2.4. Company Share

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. India Polyurethane Adhesives Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Application

9.2.2. By End-use

9.2.3. By State (Top 10 States)

9.2.4. Company Share

9.3. Pricing Analysis



10. India Acrylic Adhesives Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Application

10.2.2. By End-use

10.2.3. By State (Top 10 States)

10.2.4. Company Share

10.3. Pricing Analysis



11. India Vinyl Adhesives Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Application

11.2.2. By End-use

11.2.3. By State (Top 10 States)

11.2.4. Company Share

11.3. Pricing Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Development



14. Pricing Analysis



15. Raw Material Analysis (Sourcing-Domestic & International)



16. Cost Structure (Raw Material Cost, Selling & Distribution Cost, Employee Cost)



17. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



18. India Economic Profile



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1. Pidilite Industries Ltd.

19.2. Fosroc India

19.3. Huntsman Corporation.

19.4. MYK Laticrete India Pvt.

19.5. Saint-Gobain Weber

19.6. Bostik

19.7. H.B. Fuller Company

19.8. SIKA INDIA

19.9. ADREX Group

19.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA



20. Strategic Recommendations



