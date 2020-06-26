Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Flooring Adhesive Market by Type (Epoxy Adhesives, Polyurethane Adhesives, Acrylic Adhesives, Vinyl Adhesives and Others), by Application (Tile & Stone, Carpet, Wood, Laminate and Others), by Technology, by End-use, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Flooring Adhesives Market is anticipated to grow at a robust rate owing to the expansion in the building & construction sector which is driving utilization of flooring adhesives such as vinyl adhesives in wood and ply laminates in the country.
The commercial applications in the hospitality industry along with residential applications in flats & apartments due to the increasing demand for laminate, linoleum or wood flooring is driving the Indian Flooring Adhesives Market through 2025. Moreover, the affordability offered by flooring adhesives is expected to hasten their consumption in budget housings, consequently driving the Indian Flooring Adhesives Market.
Further, the increasing use of decorative and aesthetically pleasing flooring is also supporting the growth of the flooring adhesives market in India. With rise in disposable income, people are willing to spend on attractive flooring options. There are different types of adhesives available in the market and the selection is largely dependent on the flooring type as well as flooring application.
The Indian Flooring Adhesives Market is segmented based on type, application, technology, end-use and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into epoxy adhesives, polyurethane adhesives, acrylic adhesives, vinyl adhesives and others. The epoxy adhesive segment is undergoing the fastest growth and is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue share by 2025 owing to their preference over other adhesives.
Based on end-use, the Indian Flooring Adhesives Market is segmented into the residential, commercial and industrial. The residential segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years owing to the rise in residential construction activities in the country to provide housing for the growing population.
Some of the leading players operating in Indian Flooring Adhesives Market are Pidilite Industries Ltd, Fosroc India, Huntsman Corporation, MYK LATICRETE INDIA PVT, Saint-Gobain Weber, Bostik, H.B. Fuller Company, SIKA INDIA, ADREX Group and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, among others. Key manufacturing companies are launching new range of products to provide better adhesion. They are also working on brand promotion and product awareness to increase their market share.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Flooring Adhesive Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Demand Supply Analysis
6.1. Production
6.2. Import
6.3. Export
6.4. Gap
7. India Flooring Adhesive Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type (Epoxy Adhesives, Polyurethane Adhesives, Acrylic Adhesives, Vinyl Adhesives and Others)
7.2.2. By Application (Tile & Stone, Carpet, Wood, Laminate and Others)
7.2.3. By Technology (Water-based Adhesives, Solvent-based Adhesives and Hot-melt based Adhesives)
7.2.4. By End-use (Residential, Commercial and Industrial)
7.2.5. By Region
7.2.6. By Company (2019)
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8. India Epoxy Adhesives Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Application
8.2.2. By End-use
8.2.3. By State (Top 10 States)
8.2.4. Company Share
8.3. Pricing Analysis
9. India Polyurethane Adhesives Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Application
9.2.2. By End-use
9.2.3. By State (Top 10 States)
9.2.4. Company Share
9.3. Pricing Analysis
10. India Acrylic Adhesives Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Application
10.2.2. By End-use
10.2.3. By State (Top 10 States)
10.2.4. Company Share
10.3. Pricing Analysis
11. India Vinyl Adhesives Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Application
11.2.2. By End-use
11.2.3. By State (Top 10 States)
11.2.4. Company Share
11.3. Pricing Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Development
14. Pricing Analysis
15. Raw Material Analysis (Sourcing-Domestic & International)
16. Cost Structure (Raw Material Cost, Selling & Distribution Cost, Employee Cost)
17. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
18. India Economic Profile
19. Competitive Landscape
19.1. Pidilite Industries Ltd.
19.2. Fosroc India
19.3. Huntsman Corporation.
19.4. MYK Laticrete India Pvt.
19.5. Saint-Gobain Weber
19.6. Bostik
19.7. H.B. Fuller Company
19.8. SIKA INDIA
19.9. ADREX Group
19.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
20. Strategic Recommendations
