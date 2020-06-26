Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FRP Panel Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global FRP panel market is forecast to reach $1.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2025.

The future of the global FRP panel market looks promising with opportunities in the building and construction, trucks and trailers, recreational vehicles and other industries.

The major drivers for this market are the increasing residential and commercial construction activities and rising demand for durable, corrosion-resistant, lightweight products in the construction and truck and trailer industries.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the growing use of FR resin in FRP panel manufacturing and the rising popularity of carbon composites in the recreational vehicle and truck and trailer markets.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global FRP panel market by end use industry, end use industry, fiber type, resin type, resin group, and region.



In this market, polyester, epoxy, and polypropylene are the major resin used to manufacture FRP panels for various end use industries. the analyst forecasts that polyester based composites will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its low cost and mostly used in applications, such as sidewall panels, roof, and floors.



Within the FRP panel market, building and construction will remain the largest end use industry due to the growing demand for FRP wall panels, FRP roof panels, and FRP floor panels in residential and commercial construction. The recreational vehicle market is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for FRP panels which are lightweight, high performance, and low maintenance than other traditional materials.



North America will remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing residential and commercial construction industry and increasing production of recreational vehicles and trucks & trailers.



Some of the major FRP panel manufacturers profiled in this report include Crane Composites, Lamilux Heinrich Strunz Group, US Liner Company, Kalwall Corporation, Fibrosan, Panolam Industries, and Strongwell Corporation.



Features of the Report



Market Size Estimates: FRP panel market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: FRP panel market size by various segments, such as end use industry, reinforcement, end use industry, fiber type, resin type, resin group, and regions in terms of value and volume.

Regional Analysis: FRP panel market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industries, reinforcement, matrix type, resin group, and regions for the FRP panel market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the FRP panel market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global FRP panel market end use industries (building and construction, truck and trailer, recreational vehicles and others), reinforcement (glass composites and carbon composites), matrix type (polyester composites, epoxy composites, and PP composites and others), resin group (thermoset composites and thermoplastic composites), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the FRP panel market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the FRP panel market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this FRP panel market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the FRP panel market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the FRP panel market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the FRP panel market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the FRP panel market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the FRP panel market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.2: Global FRP Panel Market Trends (2014-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025)

3.3: Global FRP Panel Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Building and Construction

3.3.2: Trucks and Trailers

3.3.3: Recreational Vehicles

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global FRP Panel Market by Reinforcement

3.4.1: Glass Composites

3.4.2: Carbon Composites

3.5: Global FRP Panel Market by Matrix Type

3.5.1: Polyester Composites

3.5.2: Epoxy Composites

3.5.3: PP Composites and Others

3.6: Global FRP Panel Market by Resin Group

3.6.1: Thermoset Composites

3.6.2: Thermoplastic Composites



4. Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2014 to 2025

4.1: Global FRP Panel Market by Region

4.2: North American FRP Panel Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Building and Construction, Trucks and Trailers, Recreational Vehicles, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Country: the US, Canada and Mexico

4.3: European FRP Panel Market

4.4: APAC FRP Panel Market

4.5: RoW FRP Panel Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global FRP Panel Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global FRP Panel Market by Reinforcement

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global FRP Panel Market by Matrix Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global FRP Panel Market by Resin Group

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global FRP Panel Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures



7. Company Profiling of Leading Players

7.1: Crane Composites

7.2: Lamilux Heinrich Strunz Group

7.3: Glasteel Inc.

7.4: US Liner Company

7.5: Fibrosan

7.6: Kalwall Corporation

7.7: Panolam Industries Inc.

7.8: Fiber-Tech Industries Enaris S.A.

7.9: Strongwell Corporation

7.10: Steni AS

