26 June 2020



Vast Resources plc

(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Extension of Open Offer Warrant Exercise Period

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces that further to the announcement of 23 December 2019 regarding the Company extending the exercise period of the warrants granted through the 2016 Open Offer and related placings from 31 December 2019 to 30 June 2020, the Company has further extended the exercise period of these warrants to 31 December 2020.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc, is an AIM listed mining company with mines in Romania and Zimbabwe focused on the rapid advancement of high quality brownfield projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines in Romania and commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Chiadzwa Community Concession Block of the Chiadzwa Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe.

The Company’s portfolio includes an 80% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, where work is now currently underway towards developing and recommissioning the mine and the Community Concession Block in Chiadzwa, Zimbabwe.

Vast Resources owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance.

