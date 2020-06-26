Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adult Diapers Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type; Distribution Channel; End-User; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global adult diapers market was valued at US$ 11,291.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 32,859.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2019-2027.



Based on product type, the global adult diapers market is segmented into pant type, pad type, tape type, others. The pant type segment led the adult diapers market with the highest market share in 2018. Pant style adult diaper is the most popular diapers; it offers flexibility and a breathable waistband, which makes it easy to use and enables air to pass, preventing rashes. It also enables the leg to pass down effortlessly, preventing side leakage, and its thin absorption sheet offers a good fit. Pant type is known for its capability to absorb huge quantities of wetness and moisture. These pant type diapers for adults are convenient for both men and women with incontinence issues or mobility impairment. The rising urinary incontinence among adults is contributing to the growth of pant type adult diapers segment in the market.



Geographically, the adult diapers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global adult diapers market, followed by Europe and North America. Japan is one of the major countries dominating the adult diapers market in Asia Pacific, followed by China. The demand for personal hygiene, feminine care products, and disposable diapers is increasing simultaneously in many emerging markets in Asia due to rising income levels. The aging populations in advanced economies and some Asian countries are likely to increase the demand for adult incontinence care products. Likewise, the rising cases of urine incontinence have been observed in Asian countries such as China, Japan, and India. With the increasing elderly population and the growing number of pregnancy in this region, the adult diapers market is estimated to be expanding in the coming years.



