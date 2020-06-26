Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market: Focus on Solutions (Sensing, Communication, Cloud Computing, Data Management), Applications (Fleet and Asset Management, Pipeline Monitoring, Preventive Maintenance), Industry Stream - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global IoT in the oil and gas market is expected to reach $43.48 billion by 2024, rising at a CAGR of 21.86% from 2019 to 2024. The market growth is expected to be driven by the rising demand for operational efficiency to fulfill energy requirements, increasing cyberattacks, and depleting availability of skilled expertise in the oil and gas industry.
Internet of Things (IoT), as a system integrator, helps in accumulating the complete oil and gas value chain within a single operating platform, addressing specific client-centric challenges, along with an improvement in overall performance. The oil and gas value chain of IoT solutions comprises sensors, communication, cloud, and edge computing, and data management. The continuous monitoring and control of extraction, production, and transportation operations with accuracy is gradually raising the degree of acceptance for IoT solutions amongst the oil and gas companies. Access to real-time information across remote locations is a major demand from the oil and gas companies, which is now being achieved with the help of smart sensors, and therefore, brings extensive insight into process performance.
The rapid market penetration of the IoT technology has led to the enhancement of the operational productivity by minimizing manual labor and providing an efficient platform for proper data management of production inputs with a specific focus on oil and gas industry applications such as fleet and asset management, preventive maintenance, pipeline monitoring, and security management, among others. The widespread implementation of cloud-based analytics and software systems embedded with security management software has fueled market growth by reducing security risks. Moreover, these software systems assist in increasing the overall production capacities by the identification of underground oil and gas resources.
The IoT in the oil and gas market has witnessed a significant increase in market developments, technology advancements, and capital investments 2017 onwards, as compared to previous years. The growing awareness in the market regarding the opportunities in enhancing the exploration and production activities, asset management, and remote monitoring using IoT has stimulated large-scale investments in the sector. In 2019, the total investment and funding in IoT in oil and gas were $284.0 million with a strong focus on developing IoT analytics platforms and cloud services for the oil and gas applications across the supply chain. For instance, in September 2019, BDC Capital invested $100 million in McRock Capital for the development of IoT for oil and gas applications.
Market Report Coverage - IoT in Oil and Gas
Market Segmentation
Regional Segmentation
Growth Drivers
Market Growth Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation, Wipro Ltd., Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation, HCL Technologies, SAP SE, Intel Corporation, Kelltontech, Telit Communication, Amazon Web Services, C3.ai, ABB Ltd, General Electric, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Eaton Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric. British Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell, Total S.A., Schlumberger, and Equinor ASA, Texas Instruments, Robert Bosch, Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Alphabet Inc., Cognizant Corporation, PTC Inc., Sierra Wireless, STMicroelectronics, Broadcom Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., TDK Corporation, Sensirion AG, Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco), ENGIE, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Key Questions Answered:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Dynamics
1.1 Market Drivers
1.1.1 Demand for Operational Efficiency to Fulfil Energy Requirement
1.1.2 Rising Cyber Attacks
1.1.3 Scarcity of Skilled Expertise
1.2 Market Restraints
1.2.1 Lack of Communication Infrastructure
1.2.2 High Initial Investment
1.3 Market Opportunities
1.3.1 Introduction of Next Generation Sensors
1.3.2 Rising Deployment of Data Analytics
1.3.3 Advent of UAVs/Drones in Oil and Gas Industry
2 Competitive Landscape
2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies
2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures
2.1.2 Product Launches and Developments
2.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
2.1.4 Business Expansions and Contracts
2.1.5 Others (Awards and Recognitions)
2.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players in IoT in Oil and Gas Market
3 Industry Analysis
3.1 Stakeholder Analysis
3.1.1 IoT Impact Matrix and Analysis
3.1.2 Oil and Gas Companies
3.1.3 Information and Communication Technology Providers
3.1.4 Energy Management and Automation Companies
3.2 Emerging Trends in the Internet of Things in the Oil and Gas Market
3.2.1 Artificial Intelligence
3.2.2 Blockchain
3.2.3 Market Consolidation
3.3 Key Consortiums and Associations
3.4 Investment and Funding Landscape
4 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market (by Solution)
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Sensing
4.3 Communication
4.4 Cloud and Edge Computing
4.5 Data Management
5 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Oil and Gas Market (by Industry Stream)
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Upstream
5.3 Midstream
5.4 Downstream
6 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market (by Application)
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Fleet and Asset Management
6.3 Preventive Maintenance
6.4 Pipeline Monitoring
6.5 Security Management
6.6 Others
7 Global IoT in Oil and Gas Market (by Region)
7.1 North America
7.2 South America
7.3 Europe
7.4 U.K.
7.5 China
7.6 Asia-Pacific and Japan
7.7 Middle East and Africa
8 Company Profiles
8.1 Overview
8.2 Intel Corporation
8.2.1 Company Overview
8.2.2 Role of Intel Corporation in the Internet of Things in Oil and Gas Market
8.2.3 Financials
8.2.4 Key Insights About the Financial Health of the Company
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.
8.4 Telit Communications PLC
8.5 Amazon Web Services, Inc.
8.6 Wipro Limited
8.7 CISCO Systems Inc.
8.8 C3 IoT, Inc.
8.9 IBM Corporation
8.10 Microsoft Corporation
8.11 HCL Technologies Ltd.
8.12 SAP SE
8.13 Alphabet Inc.
8.14 Cognizant
8.15 PTC
8.16 Sierra Wireless
8.17 General Electric
8.18 Rockwell Automation Inc.
8.19 Siemens AG
8.20 Schneider Electric
8.21 ABB Ltd.
8.22 Eaton Corporation Plc
8.23 Emerson Electric Co.
8.24 Honeywell International Inc.
8.25 ENGIE
8.26 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
8.27 Equinor ASA
8.28 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
8.29 Schlumberger Limited
8.30 BP p.l.c.
8.31 Total S.A.
8.32 Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
8.33 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
8.34 Infineon Technologies AG
8.35 Analog Device, Inc.
8.36 Robert Bosch GmbH
8.37 Texas Instruments Incorporated
8.38 Revvo Technologies Inc.
8.39 STMicroelectronics
8.40 OMRON Corporation
8.41 Broadcom Inc.
8.42 TE connectivity Ltd.
8.43 TDK Corporation
8.44 Sensirion AG
9 Report Scope and Methodology
10 Annexure
