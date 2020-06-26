Søborg, June 26, 2020

Konsolidator signs first customer in Asia.

Konsolidator’s sales partner in Singapore and Malaysia, AP Flow Group, has signed its first customer in Singapore.

The South East Asian region, and especially Singapore, holds a great potential for Konsolidator with its eagerness to adapt new technologies to drive innovation and improve productivity.

The estimated market potential for Singapore and Malaysia exceeds 6.000 corporations.

CEO Claus Finderup Grove states: “We have been working strategically to enter the South East Asian market since the end of 2019. Not only do we have the local presence of a sales partner, but we also have a local on-boarding team in Deloitte Malaysia who is a certified Konsolidator on-boarding partner”.

Managing Director Henrik Toftum, AP Flow Group states: “Digitalization and automation is our passion, and we are happy to see customers sharing the vision of automating manual processes to free up more time for analysis and more interaction with internal and external stakeholders.

As of today, Konsolidator has reached 17 new customers in Q2-2020 and achieved a total ARR of DKK 6 million.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator is a Danish software company founded in 2014 by a CFO and an Auditor.

The software automates the financial consolidation and reporting to enable finance professionals to easily deliver accurate and timely financial figures for multinationals and entire Groups of Companies. This means they can make better decisions faster and thus deliver higher strategic value.

Konsolidator operates internationally across Scandinavia, Europe, the UK and Asia and got listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange in May 2019.

