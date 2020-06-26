Dallas, Texas, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Size 2018, by Product & Services (Devices, Digital Diabetes Management Apps, Data Management Software & Platforms, Services), Type (Wearable Devices, Handheld Devices), End User (Home Care Settings, Diabetes Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes, Others), Region and Forecast 2020 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global digital diabetes management market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global digital diabetes management market have been studied in detail.

The global digital diabetes management market was valued at USD 6,960.0 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to grow on account of growing technological advancements and innovations across the digital diabetes management industry. According to IDF Diabetes Atlas Ninth edition 2019, approximately 463 million adults (20 to 79 years) are living with diabetes which is anticipated to surpass the mark of 700 million by 2045. Furthermore, in the year 2019; USD 760 billion was spent on healthcare expenditure towards diabetes. All these factors are anticipated to augur market growth over the forecast period.

North America currently holds the largest share in the digital diabetes management market owing to rising awareness on self-diabetes management devices, favorable regulatory scenarios, and the presence of a significant number of major players across the region along with growing investments by the established firms. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is going to record growth at a faster pace on account of the growing patient pool across China and India. Also, the growing healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income, and growing e-commerce across the region are anticipated to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

The prominent players operating in global digital diabetes management market includes Abbott, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BD, Dexcom, Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Lifescan, Inc., Glooko, Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care among other prominent players.

