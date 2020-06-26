Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Low-Code Development Platform Market By Component, By Application, By Deployment Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Low-Code Development Platform Market size is expected to reach $46.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 25% CAGR during the forecast period. Low-code development platform (LCDP) is platform that offers a coding environment that is used to build application applications via graphical user interfaces and configuration instead of conventional hand-coded computer programming. A low-code architecture allows developers with varying levels with expertise to build apps using a dynamic user interface in conjunction with model-driven logic. Such platforms may produce fully operational applications or require extensive coding for specific situations.



As a part of the micro computer revolution, businesses have distributed computers extensively around their employees' bases, allowing mass integration of business operations using software. The need for digital integration and modern business process solutions imposes demands on software developers to create tailored systems in quantity, tailoring them to the specific needs of organizations. Low-code technology systems have been and are being developed as a way of facilitating the fast production and usage of functional software that can meet the unique process and data needs of the enterprise.



Niche platforms are designed to satisfy specific corporate demands, such as business process management (BPM), event management, and even customer relationship management (CRM). Low-code is a feature for such products, not a competitive bid. These platforms provide a scaled-down IDE visual production that enables the design of applications that function within the context and architecture of the software itself. These solutions are purpose-designed for a specific use case and are good for what they were developed for-but they do not fit the entire business range of use-cases for digital transformation.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Platform and Services. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Web-based, Desktop & Server-based and Mobile-based. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the Low-Code Development Platform Market. Companies such as Salesforce.com, Inc., K2 Software, Inc., Appian Corporation, and QuickBase, Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Pegasystems, Inc., and Fujitsu Limited are some of the key innovators in Low-Code Development Platform Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Salesforce.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited (Fujitsu RunMyProcess), Siemens AG (Mendix), Appian Corporation, K2 Software, Inc., QuickBase, Inc., and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.



