LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) commented today on the order entered by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York approving the Chapter 11 plan of reorganization of Windstream Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, “Windstream”). The effectiveness of the plan remains subject to certain conditions precedent, including the consummation of the settlement between Uniti and Windstream and the parties obtaining certain regulatory approvals.

Kenny Gunderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uniti, commented, “We are pleased that the Court has approved Windstream’s plan of reorganization. We expect Windstream will emerge from bankruptcy later this year with a significantly improved financial position, resulting in a stronger and healthier tenant. Our settlement agreement with Windstream adds significant strategic value for Uniti as it further expands and enhances the value of our national network, strengthens Windstream’s competitive position, and provides Uniti a clear path forward.”

Mr. Gunderman continued, “As it relates to COVID-19, the effects of the pandemic on all of our businesses remain minimal, and we continue to focus on driving high margin, low churn, recurring revenue. Optimization of our highly valuable portfolio of assets has provided ample liquidity, and as we previously communicated, we do not currently expect there is a need to raise additional capital this year.”

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2020, Uniti owns 6.3 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended from time to time. Those forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact including those regarding the results of the potential settlement and its impact on Uniti.

Words such as "anticipate(s)," "expect(s)," "intend(s)," “estimate(s),” “foresee(s),” "plan(s)," "believe(s)," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seek(s)" and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from those projected, forecasted or expected. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained. Factors which could materially alter our expectations include, but are not limited to, whether our settlement with Windstream will be effectuated and Windstream will successfully emerge from bankruptcy (which is dependent on a number of factors, certain of which are outside our control, including satisfaction of the settlement conditions, including the finalization of definitive documentation, regulatory approval and our ability to receive “true lease” opinions; the future prospects of Windstream, our largest customer; our ability to continue as a going concern if our settlement with Windstream Holdings is not effectuated and Windstream Holdings were to successfully reject the master lease, recharacterize the master lease or be unable or unwilling to perform its obligations under the master lease, including its obligations to make monthly rent payments; the ability and willingness of our customers to meet and/or perform their obligations under any contractual arrangements entered into with us, including master lease arrangements; the ability of our customers to comply with laws, rules and regulations in the operation of the assets we lease to them; the ability and willingness of our customers to renew their leases with us upon their expiration, and the ability to reposition our properties on the same or better terms in the event of nonrenewal or in the event we replace an existing tenant; the adverse impact of litigation affecting us or our customers; our ability to renew, extend or obtain contracts with significant customers (including customers of the businesses we acquire); the availability of and our ability to identify suitable acquisition opportunities and our ability to acquire and lease the respective properties on favorable terms; the risk that we fail to fully realize the potential benefits of acquisitions or have difficulty integrating acquired companies; our ability to generate sufficient cash flows to service our outstanding indebtedness; our ability to access debt and equity capital markets (including to fund required payments pursuant to our settlement); the impact on our business or the business of our customers as a result of credit rating downgrades and fluctuating interest rates; our ability to retain our key management personnel; our ability to qualify or maintain our status as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”); changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs; covenants in our debt agreements that may limit our operational flexibility; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our results of operations and financial condition; other risks inherent in the communications industry and in the ownership of communications distribution systems, including potential liability relating to environmental matters and illiquidity of real estate investments; and additional factors described in our reports filed with the SEC.

Uniti expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

mark.wallace@uniti.com