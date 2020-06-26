New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Workspaces Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Technology, By End User, By Vertical, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916955/?utm_source=GNW



Global virtual workspaces market is projected to grow at a CAGR of close to 15% during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for driving the market growth is the growing application of connected devices in virtual workspaces.



Additionally, accessibility of corporate data from any part of the world is further estimated to boost the growth of virtual workspaces market worldwide. Moreover, continuous improvements in cloud technology is further expected to bolster the market growth until 2025.

The global virtual workspaces market is segmented based on component, deployment type, technology, end user, vertical, region and company.Based on component, the market can be segmented into solutions and services.



Among both, the solutions segment dominated the global virtual workspace market until 2019 and is further projected to grow at a high pace during the forecast period as well.This is because virtual workspace solutions help the organizations by providing various advantages such as reduced cost of ownership, increased flexibility and efficiency and simpler management.



The solutions segment is further fragmented into VDI and applications, desktop as a service, hosted applications, security solutions and others.Out of which, the VDI and applications segment is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment of the virtual workspaces market during the forecast period as well.



This growth can be accredited to cost reduction, requires smaller amount of bandwidth, more security to the data, among others.

Major players operating in the global virtual workspaces market include Asana Inc., Atlassian Corporation Pty. Ltd., Bluescope Software, Facebook, Microsoft, KAP IT, Miro, Nureva Inc., Prysm Inc., Slack Technologies, Inc., Sococo, Tactivos Inc., Timecamp S.A., Walkabout Collaborative LLC, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd, etc. The companies operating in virtual workspaces market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global virtual workspaces market.

• To classify and forecast global virtual workspaces market based on component, deployment type, technology, end user, vertical, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global virtual workspaces market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global virtual workspaces market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global virtual workspaces market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global virtual workspaces market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new services and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global virtual workspaces market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Virtual workspaces service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to virtual workspaces

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global virtual workspaces market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Component:

o Solutions

- VDI and Applications

- Desktop as a Service

- Hosted Applications

- Security Solutions

- Others

o Service

- System Integration

- Consulting services

- Managed services

• Market, By Deployment Type:

o Public

o Private

o Hybrid

• Market, By Technology:

o Telecommuting

o Hot Desking

o Virtual Team

o Others

• Market, By User Type:

o Enterprises

o Small & medium businesses

• Market, By Vertical:

o BFSI

o Retail

o Government

o Healthcare

o Manufacturing

o Telecom and IT

o Utilities

o Travel and Hospitality

o Education

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global virtual workspaces market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

