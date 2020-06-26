Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Nutrition Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher, in its research report, estimates the global market for animal nutrition to proliferate with a CAGR of 5.18% in the forecast years 2019-2028.



The industrialization of livestock, coupled with the high demand for animal nutrition products, is driving the growth of the global market. Further, there has been an upsurge in demand for meat and other such food products, which provides lucrative opportunities for market growth. Additionally, with the rise in people's disposable incomes, they are spending largely on consuming meat, as well as buying top-notch nutritional products for their pets. This is immensely aiding the animal nutrition market growth.



However, animal nutrition products can be costly, owing to which, there is limited adoption. Another issue plaguing the market growth is the wide distribution of counterfeits. Moreover, these are priced at relatively lower rates, and hence, they find many takers. However, their consumption can have adverse effects on the body. In addition, the rising environmental challenges also pose a major threat to the growth of the global market for animal nutrition.



The global animal nutrition market encompasses the regions of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share in the global market. Besides, it is also the fastest-growing market for animal nutrition across the world. The region produces the largest amount of animal feed globally, which plays a crucial role in the rising demand for the use of animal nutrition products. Further, the growing production of swine feed in nations like Vietnam and Indonesia is expected to influence positive growth in the regional market over the next eight years.



The prominent companies in this market include SHV, Elanco, Cargill Incorporated, Kemin Industries Inc, Nutrien Ltd, DSM, Church & Dwight Co Inc, BASF SE, Balchem Inc, Alltech, Evonik Industries AG, Novozymes, and Tata Chemicals Ltd.



Elanco is engaged in manufacturing animal feed and animal nutrition food products for animal health across the globe. The company caters to a diverse set of customers, ranging from veterinary doctors to food producers, and other entities in the animal health industry. Elanco is a division of Eli Lilly and Company. Over 35 of its animal health & agricultural products have received approval in more than 80 nations.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Animal Nutrition Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.2. Threat of Substitute Products

2.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Key Insights

2.4. PESTEL Analysis

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. High Demand for Animal Nutrition

2.6.2. Industrialization of Livestock

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. High Cost of Animal Nutrition Ingredients

2.7.2. Counterfeit Products

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Increasing Disposable Income

2.8.2. Surging Demand for Meat and Animal-Based Food Products

2.9. Market Challenge

2.9.1. Rising Environmental Challenges



3. Animal Nutrition Market Outlook - by Product Type

3.1. Amino Acids

3.2. Vitamins

3.3. Minerals

3.4. Enzymes

3.5. Fish Oils and Nutrition Lipids

3.6. Eubiotics

3.7. Carotenoids

3.8. Other Product Types



4. Animal Nutrition Market Outlook - by Species

4.1. Poultry

4.2. Swine

4.3. Ruminants

4.4. Pets

4.5. Other Species



5. Animal Nutrition Market Outlook - by Application

5.1. Animal Feed Manufacturers

5.2. Farms

5.3. Households

5.4. Veterinarians

5.5. Other Application



6. Animal Nutrition Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market by Product Type

6.1.2. Market by Species

6.1.3. Market by Application

6.1.4. Country Outlook

6.1.4.1. The United States

6.1.4.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Market by Product Type

6.2.2. Market by Species

6.2.3. Market by Application

6.2.4. Country Outlook

6.2.4.1. The United Kingdom

6.2.4.2. Germany

6.2.4.3. France

6.2.4.4. Italy

6.2.4.5. Spain

6.2.4.6. Russia

6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Market by Product Type

6.3.2. Market by Species

6.3.3. Market by Application

6.3.4. Country Outlook

6.3.4.1. China

6.3.4.2. India

6.3.4.3. South Korea

6.3.4.4. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.4.5. Japan

6.3.4.6. Asean Countries

6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Middle East and Africa

6.4.1. Market by Product Type

6.4.2. Market by Species

6.4.3. Market by Application

6.4.4. Country Outlook

6.4.4.1. Saudi Arabia

6.4.4.2. Turkey

6.4.4.3. United Arab Emirates

6.4.4.4. South Africa

6.4.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Market by Product Type

6.5.2. Market by Species

6.5.3. Market by Application

6.5.4. Country Outlook

6.5.4.1. Brazil

6.5.4.2. Mexico

6.5.4.3. Rest of Latin America



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Nutrien

7.2. Kemin Industries

7.3. Novozymes

7.4. Balchem Corporation

7.5. BASF SE

7.6. Tata Chemicals Ltd Spa

7.7. Cargill Inc

7.8. SHV Nv

7.9. Church & Dwight Co Inc

7.10. DSM Nv

7.11. Elanco

7.12. Alltech Inc

7.13. Evonik Industries AG



8. Research Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.1.1. Objectives of Study

8.1.2. Scope of Study

8.2. Sources of Data

8.2.1. Primary Data Sources

8.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

8.3. Research Methodology

8.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

8.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

8.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

8.3.4. Data Collection

8.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



