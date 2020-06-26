OTTAWA, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Dermatology Association is proud to announce the recipients of the CDA Awards for 2020, which recognize certified dermatologists for excellence in leadership, clinical care, education and research in the medical, surgical and cosmetic care of skin, hair and nails.



Practitioner of the Year Award

This award honours dermatologists who provide the best possible care to patients and who also show excellence in teaching, leadership and research. This year’s recipient is Dr. William Gerstein, a professor in the Faculty of Dermatology at McGill University and Montreal General Hospital, and a former CDA president, who has demonstrated an unwavering commitment as a physician, educator and mentor. During his distinguished career that has spanned six decades, Dr. Gerstein has been a dedicated clinician whose grace, thoughtfulness and warmth reflect a deep humanity and focus on putting patients first. Dr. Gerstein brings these same personal qualities, as well as passion and creativity, to teaching and mentoring medical students and residents.

Lifetime Achievement Award

This award honours dermatologists who have made a significant and lasting impact in the field of dermatology and who have earned the respect and admiration of their colleagues. This year’s recipient is Dr. Melanie Pratt, a professor at the University of Ottawa and director of the Contact Dermatitis Clinic at the Ottawa Hospital. Dr. Pratt is world-renowned for her groundbreaking work in the area of contact dermatitis, and has been an invited speaker at conferences across the globe. Many of the residents she has mentored from around the world have gone on to win awards and become widely published. Dr. Pratt has also campaigned on a national level to mandate labeling of cosmetic and medicinal products so consumers can make informed choices when trying to avoid allergens.

Award of Merit

This award recognizes outstanding contributions to the CDA and Canadian dermatology. Dr. Mariusz Sapijaszko, a clinician in Edmonton and clinical associate professor in dermatology at the University of Alberta, receives the award for his tireless advocacy work. Dr. Sapijaszko’s calls for measures to prevent non-dermatologists from misrepresenting themselves to the public culminated in a decision by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta to recognize “dermatologist” and “dermatology” as protected terms to be used only by certified dermatologists, which to date has happened only in Alberta. Dr. Sapijaszko has also worked with government and media to speak out against the tanning industry, succeeding in banning the use of indoor tanning services by minors and lobbying the federal government to place warnings on tanning bed equipment.

Early Career Volunteer Award

This award recognizes residents, fellows and new dermatologists who are giving back to society through volunteer activities that have a medical or dermatological aspect. The award is granted this year to Dr. Kerry S. Purdy, residency program director at Dalhousie University and the youngest CDA president to date. The demands of the paid residency program director position mean that much time is spent volunteering, and Dr. Purdy has expanded the program to a accept more residents. Beyond the responsibilities of CDA president, she is a volunteer member of the Dermatology Working Group, the Journal of Cutaneous Medicine and Surgery and the DRIVE exam preparation program. Dr. Purdy also founded Dermalogues, a popular podcast series for dermatology residents that features leading dermatologists.

Research in Dermatology Award

This award recognizes published research that expands understanding of dermatologic disease. This year’s recipient is Dr. Aaron Drucker, an assistant professor in dermatology at the University of Toronto and a scientist at Women’s College Hospital, for “Systemic Immunomodulatory Treatments for Patients with Atopic Dermatitis: A Systematic Review and Network Meta-analysis,” which was published in JAMA Dermatology. The review, led by Dr. Drucker, assessed the efficacy and safety of existing and experimental medications, for which evidence to date had not been well established due to limitations in research designs. This research advances clinical knowledge and will support dermatologists in optimizing care for patients with atopic dermatitis.

Resident’s Writing Award

This award recognizes dermatology residents who have contributed to knowledge in the field through peer-reviewed publications. This year’s recipient is Dr. Megan Lim, a dermatology resident at the Ottawa Hospital, for “Dermatology-related uses of medical cannabis promoted by dispensaries in Canada, Europe, and the United States,” which was published in the Journal of Cutaneous Medicine and Surgery. Although cannabis is approved to treat various dermatologic conditions, there is a lack of evidence to validate the effectiveness and safety of cannabis for these conditions. This article educates dermatologists about the evidence for and against using cannabis to treat various dermatologic conditions so they can help patients navigate this new treatment option.

ABOUT THE CDA

The Canadian Dermatology Association, founded in 1925, represents Canadian certified dermatologists. The association provides easy access to a reliable source of medical knowledge on dermatology. CDA exists to advance the science and art of medicine and surgery related to the care of the skin, hair and nails; provide continuing professional development for its members; support and advance patient care; provide public education on sun protection and other aspects of skin health; and promote a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. By doing so, CDA informs and empowers both medical professionals and the Canadian public. To learn more about what the work CDA does visit dermatology.ca or join the conversation on twitter.com/CdnDermatology, facebook.com/CdnDermatology, instagram.com/canadiandermatologyassociation/ or linkedin.com/company/canadian-dermatology-association/

MEDIA CONTACT