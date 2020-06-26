OTTAWA, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Dermatology Association is proud to announce the winners of the 2020 CDA Public Education Awards, which acknowledge excellence in furthering understanding of dermatologic issues and in encouraging healthy behaviour in the medical, surgical and cosmetic care of skin, hair and nails.



The competition was open to industry, media and not-for-profit groups for projects completed between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

Industry category: Sanofi-Genzyme, “The World’s Most Uncomfortable Bed”

This campaign raised awareness of atopic dermatitis (eczema), a chronic condition that features dry, itchy skin, with flare-ups that can disrupt sleep. A bed with burlap pillows, a lumpy mattress and a heating device was set up in a hotel and family members of a person with atopic dermatitis were invited to spend a night. The experience created empathy for Canadians with the condition and highlighted the need for new treatment. www.itchingtoknow.ca

Media category – print: Dr. Dorian Deshauer, Canadian Medical Association Journal, “Clinical Images”

This series of photos from real patients illustrate common presentations of rare conditions and unusual presentations of common problems in various areas of medicine. Appearing with each image is a short case description. The series was originally conceived as a resource for family physicians, but it is also an educational resource for patients, empowering them in taking an active role in their health care. www.cmaj.ca/clinical_images

Media category – print: Ms. Lisa Kadane, Best Health Magazine, “A sign of things to come”

This story highlighted the need to pay attention to skin symptoms for more than just skin cancer. Writer Lisa Kadane explored the many illnesses that may start with, or are accompanied by, various skin symptoms. With the authority of two dermatologists, the article takes readers on an insightful journey of learning about their skin and reinforces the importance of paying attention to what our bodies may be trying to tell us via our skin. www.besthealthmag.ca

Media category – digital: Ms. Arti Patel, Global News, “When melanoma hides: Woman develops skin cancer under her nail”

This online story looked at how skin cancer can hide in unusual places, like the eyes, between the toes or behind the ear. It shares one woman’s experience of discovering she had a rare form of melanoma after a visit to a nail salon uncovered an abnormality under her fingernail. The piece raised awareness of melanoma and sparked many discussions on social media. https://globalnews.ca/news/5231467/melanoma-under-nail/

Media category – digital: Ms. Arti Patel, Global News, “What to know about laser hair removal as a woman of colour”

Most lasers used for hair removal are able to treat most types of skin, but that isn’t always the case, particularly for women of colour, who can be left with burns, scarring and pigmentation. Inspired by conversations with women of colour who fear removing hair because of what can go wrong, this piece explained how laser hair removal works on their skin and described laser hair removal options. https://globalnews.ca/news/5181154/laser-hair-removal-dark-skin/

Not-for-profit: Canadian Skin Patient Alliance, Skin Patient Charter of Rights

This patient charter advocates for people with skin conditions who may be treated unfairly at work, in the community or in health care settings. It empowers patients to take an active role in their care and treatment, and safeguards the respect of society, government and the workplace. The charter is being distributed to dermatologists’ offices for display in waiting areas, as well as through a social media campaign. www.canadianskin.ca and https://youtu.be/-12P84fMIs0

Not-for-profit category: Eczema Quebec / McGill University, EczemaQuebec

Atopic dermatitis (eczema) is a chronic skin condition with few treatments and a significant impact on quality of life. Eager for solutions, patients often find and share information online that is not based on evidence. In response, EczemaQuebec was established by dermatologist Dr. Carolyn Jack as a reliable educational resource and support network for patients and heath care practitioners, with the ultimate goal of improving care and enhancing the quality of life of people with atopic dermatitis. www.eczemaquebec.com

Not-for-profit category: Eczema Society of Canada, #ADaywithEczema

“A Day with Eczema,” a social media campaign developed by the Eczema Society of Canada, offered an intimate look at the true burden of this chronic skin condition. Canadians were invited to share on social media what it is like to live every day with eczema. Since its launch, the campaign has garnered more than 12 million impressions nation-wide, spreading the word about eczema awareness, education and management. https://eczemahelp.ca/blog/what-is-it-really-like-to-live-adaywitheczema/

