ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 JUNE 2020 AT 3.00 PM
ROBIT PLC: CHANGE IN THE HOLDING OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES
A total of 2 000 Robit shares have been returned to Robit Plc on 25 June 2020. The return is related to the company's long-term share-based incentive plan. The shares have been returned in accordance with the terms and conditions of the share-based incentive scheme due to the termination of employment of a key person.
After the return, Robit Plc holds a total of 152 793 own shares.
Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into two product and service ranges: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole. Robit has 9 of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active sales network in 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.
