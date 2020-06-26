ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 JUNE 2020 AT 3.00 PM



ROBIT PLC: CHANGE IN THE HOLDING OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

A total of 2 000 Robit shares have been returned to Robit Plc on 25 June 2020. The return is related to the company's long-term share-based incentive plan. The shares have been returned in accordance with the terms and conditions of the share-based incentive scheme due to the termination of employment of a key person.

After the return, Robit Plc holds a total of 152 793 own shares.

ROBIT PLC

Arto Halonen

Further information:

Arto Halonen, CFO

+358 400 280 717

arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robitgroup.com