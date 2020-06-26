OTTAWA, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Jason K. Rivers to the position of CDA President, effective June 26, 2020.



Dr. Rivers is a sought-after author and speaker who has presented nationally and internationally on a variety of topics at key symposia and international meetings. The combination of his academic, clinical, and research achievements have culminated in over 170 publications. He is the past president of the Canadian Society for Dermatologic Surgery and was the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Cutaneous Medicine and Surgery for a decade.

He is currently a clinical professor of dermatology and a past director of the dermatology residency training program at the University of British Columbia. Active in the research community as lead investigator for a number of clinical trials, Jason also practices medical and cosmetic dermatology at Pacific Derm in Vancouver, BC.

Dr. Rivers brings to the Association impressive leadership and experience in aesthetic and medical dermatology spanning more than 30 years. His dermatology and fellowship training took him to Ottawa, London, England, New York, and Sydney, Australia. Dr. Rivers has seen countless advancements and changes in dermatology and has helped shape many of them.

As passionate promoter of sun safety, Jason’s achievements are numerous. He was one of the principal investigators on the first national study on the sun protection habits of Canadians. He was instrumental in the movement to create the UV Index we all know and use today.

In the coming year, Dr. Rivers will focus on increasing the national voice of dermatology in Canada. “I want to strengthen what the Association means to Canadian Dermatologists. I plan to welcome even more fellow dermatologists to our national medical specialty organization where we can all support and learn from each other.” said Jason Rivers.

Dr. Rivers begins as President, Canadian Dermatology Association for a one-year term, effective 26 June 2020.

