New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market By Type, By Component, By Crop, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916954/?utm_source=GNW



Global smart plantation management systems market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast years.The global smart plantation management systems market is driven by the growing adoption of cloud, use of IoT and AI based technologies in the agriculture industry, etc.



Furthermore, adoption of practices like precision farming, data mining, among others, by the farmers is further propelling the market across the globe. Additionally, initiatives taken by various governments to promote and integrate digital technologies in agriculture especially in developing economies such as India is further driving the market across the globe.



The global smart plantation management systems market is segmented based on type, component, crop, company and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into irrigation systems, plant growth monitoring systems and harvesting systems.



The irrigation systems segment is expected to hold the largest market share during forecast years since the use of smart irrigation systems reduces the amount of water needed for irrigation, resulting in the reduction of operational costs, specifically for large farmlands.Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into hardware and software.



The hardware segment is expected to dominate the market during the next five years.The hardware component consists of various sensors, controllers, GPS devices, displays, flow meters, solenoid valves, switches, among others.



Sensors are installed on the plants or soil to sense and collect real-time data, which is used to generate reports and maps to assist farmers in making decisions about their crops.

Regionally, the smart plantation management systems market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the overall smart plantation management systems market during the forecast period on account of the favorable climatic conditions for plantation crops.



Major players operating in the global smart plantation management systems market include Robert Bosch GmBH, John Deere & Company, Netafim, Synelixis Solutions, DTN, AgroWebLab Co., Ltd, Tevatronics, SemiosBio Technologies, WaterBit, Jain Irrigation Systems and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in June 2019, DTN (US) acquired PraxSoft (US), which would help the organization to provide more accurate data by using sensors and communication technologies.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global smart plantation management systems market.

• To classify and forecast global smart plantation management systems market based on type, component, crop, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global smart plantation management systems market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global smart plantation management systems market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global smart plantation management systems market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global smart plantation management systems market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Smart plantation management systems service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to smart plantation management systems

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global smart plantation management systems market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Irrigation Systems

o Plant Growth Monitoring Systems

o Harvesting Systems

• Market, By Component:

o Hardware

o Software

• Market, By Crop:

o Coffee

o Oilseeds

o Sugarcane

o Cotton

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart plantation management systems market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916954/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001