The Global Baby Personal Care Market size is expected to reach $8.2 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Baby personal care products are used in various product lines like skincare, haircare, and toiletries for their variety. The manufacturing of personal care items for babies requires a thorough collection of ingredients, with preference given to the use of benign ingredients.



The market for baby personal care products comprises baby care items that are used specifically for children. Baby powder, shampoos, body lotions, massage oil, shower gel, baby wipes, and other products are included in the product line. Before they are available on the market, the products undergo many clinical studies.



Worldwide popularity is gaining in baby personal care products. Birth rates in developing countries have risen, consumer awareness of child hygiene has increased, consumer availability has increased, and changes in lifestyle have fueled the market growth. In addition, the launch of organic ingredient products is expected to contribute to the baby personal care product market growth. Nevertheless, the baby could have harmful use of certain chemicals, limiting the growth of the market.



The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted patterns of demand for cosmetics and certain categories of personal care products. In addition, globally restricting people's movement policies have also resulted in disruptions in the supply of personal care products. However, the emergence of e-commerce sites during these periods has offset the delays of customer purchases at the last mile.



In terms of revenue, the industry in Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The significantly high market dominance can be associated with growing customer demand for baby personal care products. Other prominent regional baby personal care products markets are Europe and North America. Consumers in Europe and North America are more aware of their products and therefore consider baby ingredients before making their final purchase.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and E-Commerce. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Cosmetics, Toiletries and Other Products. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Unilever PLC, Wipro Limited, and Johnson and Johnson are the forerunners in the Baby Personal Care Market. Companies such as Dabur India Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, L'Oreal Group, Beiersdorf AG, The Himalaya Drug Company, Abbott Laboratories, and The Procter and Gamble Company are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include L'Oreal Group, Dabur India Ltd., Wipro Limited (Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting), Abbott Laboratories, Unilever PLC, The Procter and Gamble Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Beiersdorf AG, and The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.)



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores and

E-Commerce

By Product

Cosmetics

Toiletries and

Other Products

By Geography



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

L'Oreal Group

Dabur India Ltd.

Wipro Limited (Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting)

Abbott Laboratories

Unilever PLC

The Procter and Gamble Company

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Johnson and Johnson

Beiersdorf AG

The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Baby Personal Care Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.2 Global Baby Personal Care Market, by Product

1.4.3 Global Baby Personal Care Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisition and Mergers : 2016, Apr - 2019, Sep) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Baby Personal Care Market by Distribution Channel

4.1 Global Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Market by Region

4.2 Global Specialty Stores Market by Region

4.3 Global E-Commerce Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Baby Personal Care Market by Product

5.1 Global Cosmetics Market by Region

5.2 Global Toiletries Market by Region

5.3 Global Other Product Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Baby Personal Care Market by Region

6.1 North America Baby Personal Care Market

6.2 Europe Baby Personal Care Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Baby Personal Care Market

6.4 LAMEA Baby Personal Care Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 L'Oreal Group

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments

7.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers

7.1.6 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Dabur India Ltd.

7.3 Wipro Limited (Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting)

7.4 Abbott Laboratories

7.5 Unilever PLC

7.6 The Procter and Gamble Company

7.7 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

7.8 Johnson and Johnson

7.9 Beiersdorf AG

7.10 The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.)



