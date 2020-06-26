Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manganese Alloys - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Manganese Alloys market accounted for $12.26 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $21.23 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand from the automotive industry and growing usage of steel are the major factors propelling market growth. However, high production cost and market volatility are hampering market growth.



Manganese is an important alloying agent. Many different types of manganese alloys are used in the present times. Manganese is one of the most flexible elements that can be added to copper alloys. Small amounts of manganese are used to deoxidize the alloy and enhance its mechanical strength and castability. In antimony and aluminium, the addition of manganese produces highly ferromagnetic compounds. In steels, manganese boosts toughness, hardenability, stiffness, strength, hardness, wear resistance as well as forging and rolling qualities. High-manganese alloys provide a constructive combination and balance of properties like formability, strain hardening, ductility, and strength level parameters, which enables a weight reduction of vehicles and at the same time, mitigates the effect of automobile accidents.



Based on the application, the steel segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from the automotive industry which includes passenger cars, trucks, and heavy-duty vehicles. Global sales of cars and commercial vehicles increased in the forecast period. This factor increases the demand for steel alloys which in turn drives the manganese alloys market.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of two of the largest steel producers in the region. India and China are the two countries in the region which are the largest consumers of manganese alloys worldwide. Besides this, the rapid development of the manufacturing sector will also drive the market in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Manganese Alloys Market include ArcelorMittal, Eramet, Ferroglobe, Georgian American Alloys, Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd (GPIL), Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, Maithan Alloys Limited, Mortex Group, Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant, Pertama Ferroalloys Sdn. Bhd., Sakura Ferroalloys, and South32.



Types Covered:

Ferro-Manganese FeMn

Metallic Manganese Mn

Nickel-Manganese Alloy (Ni-Mn)

Nitrided Manganese Alloy

Silico-Manganese SiMn

Iron-Manganese Alloys

Applications Covered:

Foundry

Steel

Superalloys

Welding Electrodes

End Users Covered:

Medical

Mining Industry

Chemical Industry

Machinery Manufacturing Industry

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Manganese Alloys Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Ferro-Manganese FeMn

5.2.1 High Carbon Ferromanganese

5.2.2 Refined Ferromanganese

5.3 Metallic Manganese Mn

5.4 Nickel-Manganese Alloy (Ni-Mn)

5.5 Nitrided Manganese Alloy

5.6 Silico-Manganese SiMn

5.7 Iron-Manganese Alloys



6 Global Manganese Alloys Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Foundry

6.3 Steel

6.4 Superalloys

6.5 Welding Electrodes



7 Global Manganese Alloys Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Medical

7.3 Mining Industry

7.4 Chemical Industry

7.5 Machinery Manufacturing Industry



8 Global Manganese Alloys Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 ArcelorMittal

10.2 Eramet

10.3 Ferroglobe

10.4 Georgian American Alloys

10.5 Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd (GPIL)

10.6 Jindal Steel and Power Ltd

10.7 Maithan Alloys Limited

10.8 Mortex Group

10.9 Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant

10.10 Pertama Ferroalloys Sdn. Bhd.

10.11 Sakura Ferroalloys

10.12 South32



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dxf0x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900