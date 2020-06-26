Dublin, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geochemical Services - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Geochemical Services market accounted for $1,008.9 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,632.47 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are augmented demand from the metal, mining industry and expenditure on mineral exploration. However, environmental problems are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Geochemical services are defined as investigate and study of origin, development and sharing of different chemical elements that are present in outcropping minerals. Geochemical services send a diverse set of testing that is meant to examine the geographical characteristics of a specified location. The geochemical services market is technology-oriented and needs accurate instruments along with highly skilled human force.
By application, X-ray fluorescence segment is expected to grow at significant market share during the forecast period due to efficient utilize to reveal the chemical composition of different material, which allows the method's augmented use due to the mounting mining activities globally.
On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the augment in demand for metal and minerals in the region particularly in China and India. Growth in manufacturing investment in countries such as China and India.
Some of the key players in Geochemical Services Market include Activation Laboratories, ACZ Laboratories, AGAT Laboratories, Alex Stewart International, ALS, Bureau Veritas, EGi, Geochemic, Intertek Group, SGS SA and Shiva Analyticals.
Types Covered:
Solutions Covered:
Products Covered:
Sales Channels Covered:
Applications Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Geochemical Services Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Laboratory Based
5.3 Infield-Based
5.4 Micro-Seepage Geochemical
5.5 Macro-Seepage Geochemical Surveys
5.6 Heat Flow Surveys
6 Global Geochemical Services Market, By Solution
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Biological
6.3 Chemical
6.4 Mechanical
7 Global Geochemical Services Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Stress Protection
7.3 Scarification
7.4 Pest Protection
8 Global Geochemical Services Market, By Sales Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Distribution Channel
8.3 Direct Channel
9 Global Geochemical Services Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Mobile Metal Ion Analysis
9.3 Sample Preparation
9.4 Mixed Acid Digest
9.5 Hydro Geochemistry
9.6 Aqua Regia Digest
9.7 X-Ray Fluorescence
9.8 Fire Assay
9.9 Cyanide Leach
9.10 Carbon, Sulfur, ARD & Concentrate Analysis
9.11 Generative Exploration
9.12 Geochemical Testing for Rare Metals and Graphite
9.13 Whole Rock Analysis & Litho- Geochemistry
10 Global Geochemical Services Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Commercial
10.3 Industrial
10.4 Infrastructure
10.5 Mining
10.6 Residential
10.7 Scientific Research
10.8 Statistical
11 Global Geochemical Services Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Activation Laboratories
13.2 ACZ Laboratories
13.3 AGAT Laboratories
13.4 Alex Stewart International
13.5 ALS
13.6 Bureau Veritas
13.7 EGi
13.8 Geochemic
13.9 Intertek Group
13.10 SGS SA
13.11 Shiva Analyticals
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
