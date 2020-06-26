LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief financial officer of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Tim Cabral had a clear message:
In a far-ranging interview touching on the future of the company and changes driven by COVID-19 we discussed the future of the business and the opportunities ahead for Veeva Systems.
Read: Move to digital was going to happen, says Veeva CFO, pandemic has accelerated that change
