Conduits are small tubes generally made up of plastic, which provide protection and route electrical wiring and cables.Microducts are the conduits which divide the inside space within a duct into smaller compartments and in these divided compartments cables are installed.



The installation of cables can be done by jetting, fitting or by pushing.



Global microduct cable market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The global microduct cable market is driven by the growing construction and electronics industry which require safe and cost-effective ducting solutions.



Additionally, advancements in cloud computing, communication networks, among others have increased the communication traffic, which is anticipated to propel the market across the globe.



The global microduct cable market can be segmented based on installation environment, type, duct type, diameter, material, application, company and region.Based on installation environment, the market can be categorized into direct buried, duct/direct install, aerial and indoor.



The aerial installation environment is expected to witness significant growth during forecast period.The aerial installation is self-supporting, non- metallic and light in weight that ensure quick and easy installation.



Additionally, these include a stabilized sheath to resist the aging effects of UV radiations.Based on type, the market can be fragmented into smoothwall, corrugated and ribbed.



The smoothwall segment is expected to hold a significant market share since these provide superior resistance to natural and mechanical damage. Additionally, these can easily be swept to make gradual blends without any requirement of special forming equipment.



Regionally, the global microduct cable market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.



This can be attributed to the early adoption and advancements in technologies in the region.



Major players operating in the global microduct cable market include Corning Incorporated, General Cable Corp, Nexans S.A., Dura-Line Corp, Hexatronic Scandinavia, Prysmian Group, Leoni AG, Fujikura Ltd., Emtelle, Hyesung Cable & Communication Inc. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



